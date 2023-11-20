reunion
- TVRollie & Camilla Throw Hands At "Baddies East" ReunionThe drama continues in the second episode of the "Baddies East" reunion.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsOffset Drops Thousands At Casino Amid Cardi B Reunion RumorsOffset spent some time alone days after their Valentine's Day date.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis Back Together Despite Alleged Third Baby Mama, Karlissa Saffold Claims"And the circus continues," Blueface's mother says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJacquees & Deiondra Sanders Reunite At Nail Salon After Dreezy's Infidelity Accusations"Plz take him back so he can stop calling me," Dreezy recently told Deiondra.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Fuel Reunion Rumors With Valentine's Day DateThe two performers celebrated at Carbone in Miami Beach Wednesday night.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTyrese & Zelie Timothy Back Together After Brief Split"If apologizing would’ve taken me another two weeks, I would’ve did it because you’re worth it," Tyrese tells Zelie.By Caroline Fisher
- TVTesehki In Massive Fight At "Baddies East" Reunion With Scarface, Sukihana & MoreIt was apparently all-out mayhem at the television program's celebratory meet-up, opening up old wounds and creating new ones.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz & B.G. Have Emotional Reunion In Vegas: WatchBoosie Badazz and B.G. hadn't seen each other since 2009.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Gets Blueface Face Tattoo Amid Reunion BacklashChrisean Rock is more committed than ever.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicB.G. Addresses Lil Wayne & Says He Wants To Do A Hot Boys ReunionB.G. says Lil Wayne needs to "stop playing" so they can get back together.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsFat Joe Wants Credit For Nelly & Ashanti's ReunionFat Joe recently recalled Nelly and Ashanti meeting up at his "Verzuz" battle with Ja Rule.By Cole Blake
- MusicChloe x Halle Have New Music On The WayFans can't wait to hear what the duo has in store for them next.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJa Rule Isn't Surprised By Nelly & Ashanti's ReunionAccording to Ja Rule, Nelly and Ashanti have always had great "chemistry."By Caroline Fisher
- TV"Martin" Cast Reunites On Stage At Emmy AwardsThe cast of "Martin" presented Jeremy Allen White with the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake & Johnny Manziel Post Up For A Picture Ten Years After "Draft Day""Draft day, Johnny Manziel, five years later, how am I the man still?" the Toronto superstar rapped on his 2014 cut honoring the former NFL star.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicB.G. Teases Hot Boys Reunion, Claims To Love Lil Wayne After Dissing Him"I'mma be the glue to this sh*t," B.G. says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDestiny's Child Reunites: All Five Members Pose For First Picture TogetherTechnically, Farrah Franklin's absence makes this incomplete, but she left the group just five months after stepping in.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Reunite For ChristmasCardi B and Offset have linked up for the sake of the kids.By Ben Mock
- MusicDestiny's Child Reunites At Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film's World PremiereThe only missing member of the superstar R&B group was Farrah Franklin, but plenty of other celebs showed out, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Seems Open To Blueface Reunion: "Let Me Know""We both dealing with the same things," Chrisean says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface & Chrisean Rock Spend Thanksgiving Together, Put Issues Aside For Their KidIt's a turkey miracle!By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSukihana Fires Shots At Mariahlynn, Threatens To Fight Her At "Baddies" ReunionThe tension is escalating.By Tallie Spencer