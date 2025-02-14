Khloe Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom's Father Wanted To Pull The Plug On Him After Overdose

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
Jun 9, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Reality TV stars Kris Jenner (left), Khloe Kardashian (center) and Kourtney Kardashian (right) during game four of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Khloe said this to Lamar's face.

While Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom haven't been together in years, they still remember all the ups and downs that they shared as a couple. Moreover, they recently reunited for the first time since their divorce on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, and they had a tough but emotionally healing talk with Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq. At one point, the reality television star speaks on all of the former NBA player's medical issues, including his 2015 overdose. In fact, she claimed to Odom that his own father wanted to pull the plug on him.

"I was there. I was there the second you...," Khloé Kardashian remarked to Lamar Odom. "You were there. I was there when your father said 'Pull the plug' so he can be on your life insurance. I was there. So was Kim, so was my mom. And then I was there when you had six heart attacks, 12 strokes. I also had – Kobe walked in when we had to do a lung surgery on you, who helped me with that. We were there, you woke up, pulled the tubes out of your mouth, you did yourself, I was there, through it all. We transferred you from Vegas to Cedars. I was there through it all, I remember everything, I didn't leave you for four months. I got staph infection 'cause I lived in a hospital."

Read More: Lamar Odom Clowned After Asking Adam22 If He Can Watch The Podcaster Have Sex

When Did Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom Break Up?

While Lamar Odom sometimes pops up in the headlines for more bizarre and salacious reasons, this conversation with Khloé Kardashian goes much further beyond any one narrative. It's not a particularly easy watch, but nevertheless, it's somewhat cathartic to see the former couple – who split in 2016 – come to grips with not just their partnership, but also with their influence and assessment towards each other as people.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian caught some heat recently for her Los Angeles wildfires comments, which resulted in many folks calling out hypocrisy or criticizing her condemnation of public officials. This Lamar Odom conversation doesn't have anything to do with that, but hopefully this sense of vulnerability and honesty translates into a more self-conscious worldview.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Goes Off On Khloe Kardashian Over Shady Comment About Helping The Homeless

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer / Getty Images Relationships Lamar Odom Explains Why He Misses The Kardashian-Jenners "Tremendously" 2.6K
"Whiteout" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet Relationships Lamar Odom Says Drugs Were His "Girlfriend" In Marriage To Khloé Kardashian 1168
OxeFit Mixer At The LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game Hosted By Magic Johnson And DJ D-Nice Viral Lamar Odom Clowned After Asking Adam22 If He Can Watch The Podcaster Have Sex 1466
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Sports Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Were Cruel To His Family 29.3K