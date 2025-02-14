Khloe Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom's Father Wanted To Pull The Plug On Him After Overdose

While Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom haven't been together in years, they still remember all the ups and downs that they shared as a couple. Moreover, they recently reunited for the first time since their divorce on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, and they had a tough but emotionally healing talk with Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq. At one point, the reality television star speaks on all of the former NBA player's medical issues, including his 2015 overdose. In fact, she claimed to Odom that his own father wanted to pull the plug on him.

"I was there. I was there the second you...," Khloé Kardashian remarked to Lamar Odom. "You were there. I was there when your father said 'Pull the plug' so he can be on your life insurance. I was there. So was Kim, so was my mom. And then I was there when you had six heart attacks, 12 strokes. I also had – Kobe walked in when we had to do a lung surgery on you, who helped me with that. We were there, you woke up, pulled the tubes out of your mouth, you did yourself, I was there, through it all. We transferred you from Vegas to Cedars. I was there through it all, I remember everything, I didn't leave you for four months. I got staph infection 'cause I lived in a hospital."

When Did Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom Break Up?

While Lamar Odom sometimes pops up in the headlines for more bizarre and salacious reasons, this conversation with Khloé Kardashian goes much further beyond any one narrative. It's not a particularly easy watch, but nevertheless, it's somewhat cathartic to see the former couple – who split in 2016 – come to grips with not just their partnership, but also with their influence and assessment towards each other as people.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian caught some heat recently for her Los Angeles wildfires comments, which resulted in many folks calling out hypocrisy or criticizing her condemnation of public officials. This Lamar Odom conversation doesn't have anything to do with that, but hopefully this sense of vulnerability and honesty translates into a more self-conscious worldview.