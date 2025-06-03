Lamar Odom Evicted From California Mansion Over Major Rent Dispute

BY Alexander Cole 648 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round-Rhode Island vs Creighton
Mar 17, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Former NBA player and Rhode Island Rams aluminum Lamar Odom looks on in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament between the Rams' and the Creighton Bluejays at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Lamar Odom has seemingly fallen on some hard times as a rent dispute has led to him being displaced from a mansion in L.A.

Lamar Odom is currently going through a new personal hardship, as he has reportedly been evicted from his mansion in California. The Los Angeles mansion was rented back in December, but the former NBA star never made a single payment, per the New York Post.

At the time of the lease agreement, Odom was supposed to pay $15,000 per month. However, Executive Recovery Group Inc., the sublessor of the mansion, quickly realized he was missing payments. After missing three payments, worth $45,000, the company went after Odom.

Eventually, in March, the lease agreement was nullified. At the time of writing this, it is unknown whether or not Odom has paid the money he owes. Although what we do know is that he has been promptly evicted from the premises.

His current location and whereabouts are unknown. That said, there is no denying that this is all very concerning stuff. Odom has had his fair share of issues over the years, and this is a hardship that is tough to overcome.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom's Father Wanted To Pull The Plug On Him After Overdose

Lamar Odom Evicted

For many, Odom is an incredible basketball player who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010. However, since that time, he has been through so much.

His public relationship with Khloe Kardashian was on full display in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the couple's spin-off show Khloe & Lamar. Furthermore, Odom famously suffered an overdose in 2015 in which he faced numerous strokes and heart attacks.

Over the last few years or so, Odom has dedicated his time to helping people overcome addiction. Moreover, he has had some reality TV endeavors. For instance, he was a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother.

We hope that Odom is able to overcome this latest hardship and come back stronger than ever. You never like to see these stories, especially when they involve athletes who were once beloved by fans.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Lamar Odom's "Creepy" Sex Doll

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
23rd Annual Harold &amp; Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals Pop Culture Lamar Odom Takes Heat For Buying A Sex Doll That Resembles Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian 776
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers Life Khloe Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom's Father Wanted To Pull The Plug On Him After Overdose 2.0K
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers Sports Lamar Odom Considering Coaching At His Alma Matter 430
"Whiteout" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet Relationships Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Lamar Odom's "Creepy" Sex Doll 1083