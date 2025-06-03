Lamar Odom is currently going through a new personal hardship, as he has reportedly been evicted from his mansion in California. The Los Angeles mansion was rented back in December, but the former NBA star never made a single payment, per the New York Post.

At the time of the lease agreement, Odom was supposed to pay $15,000 per month. However, Executive Recovery Group Inc., the sublessor of the mansion, quickly realized he was missing payments. After missing three payments, worth $45,000, the company went after Odom.

Eventually, in March, the lease agreement was nullified. At the time of writing this, it is unknown whether or not Odom has paid the money he owes. Although what we do know is that he has been promptly evicted from the premises.

His current location and whereabouts are unknown. That said, there is no denying that this is all very concerning stuff. Odom has had his fair share of issues over the years, and this is a hardship that is tough to overcome.

Lamar Odom Evicted

For many, Odom is an incredible basketball player who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010. However, since that time, he has been through so much.

His public relationship with Khloe Kardashian was on full display in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the couple's spin-off show Khloe & Lamar. Furthermore, Odom famously suffered an overdose in 2015 in which he faced numerous strokes and heart attacks.

Over the last few years or so, Odom has dedicated his time to helping people overcome addiction. Moreover, he has had some reality TV endeavors. For instance, he was a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother.