eviction
- TVJeff Lowe Evicted From “Tiger King” Park, Allegedly Owes $10,000 In Unpaid RentJeff Lowe and his wife Lauren have had a rocky year, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsTrump Stops Housing Evictions Amid COVID-19 CrisisAmericans at risk of eviction may qualify to remain in their home, even if they can't pay rent.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicMaster P Ordered To Pay $55K For Calabasas Home He Rented For Ex-WifeP & Sonya were both found responsible for damages even though P wasn't living there.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentRick Ross' Baby Mama Evicted From Store After Failing To Pay RentLastonia Leviston reportedly refused to pay rent for her store.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTamar Braxton's Estranged Husband Gets Evicted From Calabasas PenthouseTamar Braxton's soon-to-be-ex Vince Herbert was given his marching orders by an LA County judge.By Devin Ch
- MusicVince Herbert Sued For $38K After Company Says He Didn't Pay RentHe signed a one-year lease for a swanky L.A. condo.By Erika Marie
- SportsChad Johnson Saves A Fan From EvictionThe athlete shows he's a man of the people.By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly Faces Eviction From Chicago Studio & Alleged Sex Den Lair: ReportR. Kelly reportedly has two weeks to cough up several thousands of dollars or he's getting the boot.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentStrip Club Where Blac Chyna Came Up Gets Shut DownOr is it?By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsLeSean McCoy Reportedly Sued Ex-Girlfriend To Kick Her Out Of His HomeMore details are emerging from the ugly incident involving LeSean McCoy.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAaron Schlossberg May Lose Law License After Racist Rant Goes ViralThe NYC attorney is facing evicted from his office space.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentThe Rock Discloses His Secret Battle With DepressionThe Rock opens up about his battle with depression.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKylie & Kendall Jenner Eviction Notice A Big MisunderstandingThe eviction of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's office in NY was just a big misunderstanding.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKylie & Kendall Jenner's Office Served With Eviction NoticeKylie and Kendall Jenner just got served.. an eviction notice, for their studio space.By Devin Ch
- NewsT.I.'s Restaurant Reportedly Facing Eviction For Unpaid RentT.I.-owned Atlanta restaurant Scales 925 is in financial trouble.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTyga Reportedly Being Evicted By Another LandlordAccording to reports, Tyga may be evicted from another house in L.A.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTyga Says Eviction Lawsuit Is FraudulentTyga calls BS on his landlord's eviction lawsuit.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTyga Sued By Landlord For Unpaid Rent, Threatened With EvictionTyga owes money to yet another landlord.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChief Keef Reportedly Evicted From Highland Park Mansion [Update: Keef Responds]According to the Sheriff Department, Chief Keef has been evicted from his Highland Park home, although the landlord says otherwise.By Rose Lilah