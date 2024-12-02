Draya Michele's Ex Boyfriend Tries To Evict Her From Their L.A. Home

Lots of contested claims here.

Draya Michele and her ex boyfriend, Tyron Taylor, did not end on good terms. The model ended her relationship with the former NFL star recently. There was an attempt to work out a civil living situation, in which Michele would rent out the L.A. property that Taylor bought for the both of them. Taylor, however, is not thrilled with this arrangement. The Neighborhood Talk reports that the former NFL star has tried to call the police a dozen times on Draya Michele. His intention? To get her evicted from the property.

The plan, per In Touch Weekly, was for Draya Michele to rent and eventually purchase the L.A. property from Tyron Taylor. Things quickly took a turn for the worse, however, when Michele started a relationship with Jalen Green. Shortly after Michele and Green's relationship went public, Taylor apparently changed his mind. He allegedly filed an eviction lawsuit against Michele, without telling her. Draya Michele entered a default judgement as a result, claiming that she was never properly served. Taylor's rebuttal is that he sent the eviction notice via mail, and is therefore not responsible for her lack of awareness.

Draya Michele Claims Her Ex Backed Out Of Their Deal

Draya Michele's stay has not been a comfortable one, as a result. The model claimed that she got a call from a nanny while away on business in November. She stated, via court documents, that sheriffs were called to the property and telling the nanny, as well as her children, that they had to leave. "The sheriffs were at the subject property to lock the occupants out of the subject property," Michele added. Michele contacted her lawyers, who sprung into action and prevented the lockout. The model claims that it was only after this encounter that she learned of Taylor's eviction notice.

Draya Michele claimed she originally tried to purchase the property for $2.8 million. Taylor countered, allegedly, with $3.2 million, which the model accepted. Michele stated that she has paid $19,000 per month in rent, in addition to spending $270,000 on home renovations. She accused her ex of failing to uphold his end of the deal. Taylor, on the other hand, has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyers reported that Michele has only been able to produce an "unsigned lease, an unsigned purchase agreement, and emails evidencing at most negotiations." There's clearly more to come in this property saga.

