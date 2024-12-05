Cam'ron & Mase React To Draya Michele Eviction Drama And Rope Jalen Green Into It

There's a lot to wade through in this scandal.

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor reportedly tried to get police to evict his ex girlfriend, Draya Michele, from the Los Angeles home he bought for them. Moreover, there are a lot of conflicting claims here, primarily the idea that they had an arrangement in which Michele would rent out and eventually purchase the property. But it seems like once she started dating Houston Rockets hooper Jalen Green, Taylor changed his mind and allegedly filed an eviction lawsuit against her. However, Michele claims that he never properly served her, so she suffered a default judgement. As you can probably tell, it's all pretty complicated right now. But Mase and Cam'ron are here to make it easy for you.

Moreover, the two addressed this situation on their sports talk show It Is What It Is, roping in the highly publicized relationship between Draya Michele and Jalen Green. Mase posited that, if Michele has a new boyfriend in Green, then he should be the one who lets her stay over, not Tyrod Taylor. Cam'ron seemed to agree, but he couldn't help but understand why the basketball player would want to keep Michele at a distance.

Cam'ron & Mase Discuss Draya Michele Situation

Overall, they had some other jokes and assessments about the Draya Michele eviction situation, which at least did not turn out to be as controversial as other sports headlines recently. In fact, Cam'ron and Mase even took a little responsibility for LaMello Ball making a homophobic joke on air recently. "I blame myself, I really do, man,” Cam shared. “I blame the east side of Harlem. You got this in Jefferson Projects probably in 1996 when we were saying this. And before that — what the f**k? God damn, we did this a long time. To be honest with you, this is why we started saying ‘Pause.’ We used to say what Melo said, but we were like, ‘The people are sensitive, you get fined.’ And that’s why we don’t say it anymore."

Meanwhile, Draya Michele has her own scandals to handle, and they don't even have anything to do with Tyrod Taylor or Jalen Green. We'll see how all these sagas continue to evolve and maybe even inform each other.

