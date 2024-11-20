Cam’ron Takes The Blame After LaMello Ball's Homophobic Joke

Cam’ron says he's at fault.

Cam’ron says he's taking the blame for LaMello Ball getting hit with a $100,000 fine after making a homophobic remark during a recent postgame interview. While discussing his team's defensive performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, Ball remarked: “Yeah, we loaded up — no homo — but that’s what we wanted.” Cam discussed the situation with Mase on their sports talk show, It Is What It Is, on Tuesday.

“I blame myself, I really do, man,” he said. “I blame the east side of Harlem. You got this in Jefferson Projects probably in 1996 when we were saying this. And before that — what the fuck? God damn, we did this a long time. To be honest with you, this is why we started saying ‘pause.’ We used to say what Melo said, but we were like, ‘The people are sensitive, you get fined.’ And that’s why we don’t say it anymore.”

Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) takes a shot against Brooklyn Nets forwards Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and Cameron Johnson (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

From there, Mase joined in to agree with Cam. “Just for that? My goodness […] I mean, people gotta be responsible for their words but I think if you know these guys are playing, it should be taken a little bit lighter. It’s not like he said it towards anybody living a certain way. He was just joking," he said.

Ball has already apologized for the comment. “Before we get started, I just want to address the comment yesterday. I really didn’t mean anything [by it] and don’t want to offend anybody. I’ve got love for everybody, and I don’t discriminate," he told reporters during a postgame interview after the Hornets’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Check out Cam'ron's full comments on LaMelo Ball's fine below.