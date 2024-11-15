Cam’ron Shares “Weird” Text Jay-Z Sent Him After B-Sides 2 Concert

According to Cam'ron, he asked himself "Why would he even text that?"

During a recent episode of Cam'ron's new YouTube show Talk With Flee, he discussed Jay-Z's 2019 B-Sides 2 concert. He recalled joining the Roc Nation founder for a performance of "Welcome to New York,” as well as a "weird" conversation he had with him after the fact.

“He texts me, ‘Yo, that was dope last night.’ [I replied,] ‘That was really dope, I appreciate you guys putting this sh*t to bed.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. See how much sh*t we can do when n***s stop acting like there’s fake beef out here. That sh*t slows sh*t down,'” Cam remembered. He continued, revealing that Jay-Z's text left him confused. “I didn’t know how to take that. I didn’t know what he meant when he text that. I replied, ‘Well, no matter what, you, Dame and Biggs gave me the opportunity to feed my family legally, so I don’t have no problem with it,'" he said.

Cam'Ron Discusses His Relationship With Jay-Z On Talk With Flee

“But inside, I’m like, ‘Why would he even text that?’ I don’t know. Even to this day, I don’t have no problem but I thought that was weird," Cam'ron added. He went on to discuss his relationship with Jay-Z nowadays and reveal whether or not he could ever see a collab in their future. “I haven’t seen or spoke to JAY-Z since then,” he admitted. “I respect the hustler in JAY-Z — pause — I respect the music he does. Are we good? I hope we good! I don’t know. If I see him and we speak, cool. If not, it’s not gonna make or break what I got going on."