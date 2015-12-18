text
- SportsMichael Jordan Shares Final Text Message With Kobe BryantJordan reveals the last text he and Kobe sent each other: “I just can't delete it."By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Fans Can Now Text Her DirectlyMegan Thee Stallion launched a "Hot Girl Hotline" with a number where fans can text her directly.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsU.S. Army Discredits Text Messages Claiming Recipients Have Been Drafted For WarA little concerned for anyone who actually believed those texts.By Lynn S.
- SocietyMarried Man Kills Girlfriend & Pretends To Be Her Through Text MessagesThis is wildBy Karlton Jahmal
- ViralViral "Number Neighbors" Texting Craze Takes Twitter By StormHave you tried texting your "number neighbor" yet?By Aida C.
- EntertainmentOsundairo Brother Wished Jussie Smollett A “Speedy Recovery” After Alleged AttackJussie Smollett received a text from an Osundairo brother after their alleged attack... "Say It Ain’t True."By Kevin Goddard
- SportsKhloe Kardashian Texts Lamar Odom After The Release Of His New MemoirIt was a "friendly" exchange.By hnhh
- MusicKanye West's Text To Kim Kardashian Convinced Fans Fourth Baby Had ArrivedTheir surrogate has reportedly not yet given birth.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Stands By Nicki Minaj’s Decision To Back Out Of BET Concert“I’m with u” - Lil Wayne told Nicki in a text. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Duval Jokes About Plies’ Hairline Following His Airport ArrestLil Duval shares a screenshot of a text he received that makes fun of Plies’ hairline and arrest. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Invites Fans To Call & Text Her: "Wishing I Had Someone To Talk To"Chat with "Your girl, Amber Rose."By Zaynab
- MusicMillie Bobby Brown & Drake Are Basically Best Friends: "We Talk All The Time"Millie sees a good friend in Drake.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyApple Teases New Emojis That Feature Superheroes, Red Hair, Animals, & MoreRedheads finally get some love.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem Formally Shoots His Shot With Nicki Minaj: "Text Me Later, We'll Talk"Eminem & Nicki Minaj's relationship may be solidified soon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Lopez Talks First Date With Alex Rodriguez & Bathroom Text MessageJennifer Lopez talks Alex Rodriguez & their humble beginning. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Is "Not Confirming" Pregnancy Rumors: Kris JennerKris Jenner gives the world an update on her daughter's rumored pregnancy.By Matt F
- MusicRoyce Da 5’9" Receives Praise From Eminem For His Recent FreestylesEminem texts Royce Da 5’9 and informs him that his latest freestyles are "devastating."By Kevin Goddard
- LifeJohnny Manziel's Lawyer Accidentally Texts AP, Doubts His Client's Ability To Stay Off DrugsWhoops.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsKylie Jenner Allegedly Caught Tyga Texting A 14-Year-Old GirlAccording to reports, Tyga has allegedly been texting a 14-year old girl behind Kylie Jenner's back.By Kevin Goddard