Cam'ron Reveals Why He Always Skips Jay-Z's Roc Nation Brunch

BY Elias Andrews 257 Views
Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cam'ron speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
The rapper doesn't plan to attend in the future.

Cam'ron has had one of the most successful rebrands of any rapper in recent memory. He's knocked it out of the park alongside Mase on the It Is What It Is podcast. He's always had the gift of gab, so it adds up that he would be a compelling podcast host. Cam'ron captivated listeners on a different pod this past week. The rapper went on Talk with Flee to discuss Jay-Z's Roc Nation Brunch, and he admitted that he has no interest in attending. He also provided a valid reason as to why.

Cam'ron made it clear that Roc Nation brunch attendees are often driven by a desire to meet Jay-Z. Cam, on the other hand, has known the rapper for decades. The notion of rubbing shoulders with Hov does not entice him the way it would a different guest. "I done records with Jay-Z. I was actually signed to Jay-Z’s company," Cam'ron explained. "Actually had a joint venture with Jay-Z and Def Jam. It's not a big deal for me to be around Jay-Z." The Dipset leader doesn't really care to mingle with the other types who attend the brunch, either.

Are Cam'ron and Jay-Z Friends?

"You got a bunch of people just hanging out taking pictures," Cam'ron asserted. "End of the day, why am I going to see n**gas I seen 100 times and then it’s really nothing to talk about?." The rapper did concede that the Roc Nation brunch is a great tool for artists who are still trying to make a name for themselves. It does little to bolster his legacy as a businessman or hip hop legend. Cam'ron has had a complex dynamic with Jay-Z over the years. The two men were business associates, then enemies, then associates again. Cam had nothing bad to say about Hov when it came to the brunches, though.

Cam actually praised Jay-Z's business acumen and ability to make "motivational music." He doubled down on his personal issues with the Roc Nation event, and made it clear that he doesn't plan on going to any of the brunches in the future. Especially given his friendly-but-not-friends association with Jay. "As far as hanging out with n**gas," the rapper explained. "We never had that relationship and I’m not gonna go to a brunch to try and have that relationship then."

