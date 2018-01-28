roc nation brunch
- MusicThe History Of The Roc Nation BrunchThough the Roc Nation brunch was canceled this year, the gathering has traditionally been known as one of the most exclusive events in Hollywood. By TeeJay Small
- MusicSnoop Dogg Jokes About Not Being Invited To JAY-Z's Roc Nation BrunchSnoop Dogg recently joked about JAY-Z not inviting him to the Roc Nation brunch.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyler, The Creator Reflects On Diddy's Son Posing With His BMWTyler, The Creator discussed his experience attending the Roc Nation Brunch during a recent podcast.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJason Lee Recounts Meeting Beyoncé At Roc Nation Brunch: WatchIf there's anyone other celebrities are gonna fangirl over, it's Queen B.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMarlon Wayans Says JAY-Z Has Never Invited Him To Roc Nation BrunchMarlon Wayans doesn't understand why he's never invited to JAY-Z's Roc Nation Brunch.By Cole Blake
- MusicCoco Jones Thought Busta Rhymes Was E-40 At Roc Nation Brunch: "Mortified!"She approached who she thought was Bussa Buss and rapped his "Look At Me Now" bars.By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Khaled & Tyler, The Creator Squash Beef At Roc Nation’s Pre-Grammy BrunchDJ Khaled and Tyler, The Creator posed for a picture at the 2023 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert, Beyoncé & Many More Amaze At Roc Nation BrunchWhile Uzi rocked a funky new hairstyle, a whole slew of musicians, industry vets, and celebrities showed off during the event.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentKamaiyah's Got It Made: Breaking The Ice With Jay-Z & Remaining GenuineINTERVIEW: Kamaiyah opens up about her new album, run-in with Jay Z and how she's genuinely a dope person to be around. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBig Sean Brings Back The Braids In Inspirational IG PostSean got his mind right. By Noah C
- GramJim Jones Shows Chrissy Lampkin & Rihanna Weren't Beefing At Roc Nation BrunchHe pulled a post-and-delete.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJhene Aiko Went From "Triggered" To In Love With Big Sean & Fans Have JokesTwitter's always got jokes. By Chantilly Post
- GramTory Lanez Grinds On Megan Thee Stallion's Booty & Realizes They're "Evil Twins"Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion are cut from the same cloth.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Accused Of Subtweeting Megan Thee StallionGoing after Moneybagg's ex? By Noah C
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhene Aiko Were The Cutest Dates At The Roc Nation BrunchEveryone's favourite (potential) couple. By Noah C
- BeefRihanna & Chrissy Lampkin Have Tense Exchange At Roc Nation Brunch: WatchWhy was Rih popping off at Chrissy?By Lynn S.
- MusicJay-Z Poshly Corrects Someone Who Called His Suit "Pink" At Roc Nation BrunchIt's mauve. Don't get it messed up. By Noah C
- MusicDiddy & Kevin Hart Make Motivational Toasts At Roc Nation Brunch"We at a black billionaires brunch." - Diddy By Noah C
- MusicBeyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna & More Make Annual Roc Nation Brunch AppearancesThe stars came out.By Milca P.
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Reminds Him Sticky Fingaz From OnyxSwizz Beatz is feeling what 6ix9ine brings to the table. By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z, Beyoncé, Diddy, Many More Get Together At Pre-Grammy Roc Nation BrunchAnother year, another star-studded event.By Trevor Smith