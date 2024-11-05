Cam'ron & Mase Stick Up For Drake Amid Trolling Over His DeMar DeRozan Feud

Drake took some shots at DeMar DeRozan during the Kings-Raptors game.

Cam'ron and Mase discussed the feud between Drake and DeMar DeRozan during the latest episode of their show, It Is What It Is. In doing so, they explained that Drake is justified in feeling offended by the Sacramento Kings star appearing in Kendrick Lamar's music video for "Not Like Us." The discussion comes after Drake trolled DeRozan during his return to Toronto, earlier this month, which received mixed responses on social media

Mase began by admitting that DeRozan's appearance in the "Not Like Us" music video clearly hurt Drake "more than any other person that was there because this is a person that he shares a lot of history with." He ended by praying that the feud stays "harmless" and that "everyone stays safe." As for Cam'ron, he made similar comments but admitted DeRozan is from Compton at the end of the day. He also brought up the excited energy at Lamar's The Pop Out concert. Fans have been having mixed responses to the discussion on X (formerly Twitter), with one user labeling the takes "bland." Another wrote: "If this was anybody else other than Drake Cam & Mase would’ve been clowning them. Treating him like he’s a toddler lol."

DeMar DeRozan Goes Up For A Shot During Kings-Raptors Game

Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) tries to block a shot by Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during overtime at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images © John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

When DeRozan took on the Toronto Raptors, last Saturday night, Drake hopped on the team's broadcast to throw some shade his way. Describing DeRozan as a "goof," he added: "If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself." After the game, DeRozan appeared unbothered by the comment, telling reporters: "He's going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck."

Cam'ron & Mase Speak On Drake & DeMar DeRozan