Wack 100 Has Some Advice For Drake Amid His Back-And-Forth With DeMar DeRozan

The manager issues a fair warning.

It seems that any sort of respect between Drake and now-Sacramento Kings wing DeMar DeRozan is gone. The two developed a strong relationship during the latter's time with the Toronto Raptors. But after appearing at The Pop Out and making a cameo in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video, he chose a side in the eyes of many (including Drake's), even if though he may have meant nothing by it. The all-star spoke pretty confidently that he's got no ill will toward him despite his moves in supporting K.Dot. But Drake has clearly been feeling some type of way since the rap battle and he let his true emotions get out about it.

While making an appearance during the Raptors home matchup against the Kings this past Saturday, Drizzy joined the broadcast team. It all went down after the local announcers asked about the potential of retiring DeRozan's jersey as a result of Vince Carter's now being up in the rafters. Overall, let's just say the team's global ambassador is not a fan of the idea. "If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself." DeRozan clapped back later on with a Friday reference on his IG Story. This whole back-and-forth has drawn a lot of reactions from the internet, with people mostly taking both sides.

Wack 100 Tells Drake To "Chill Out" Over DeMar DeRozan

Wack 100 is one of those folks who's also offering up his take, but he's playing the role of mediator instead. In a recent clip, the talent manager had a word to the wise for Drake, essentially warning him to "chill out." He brought up multiple times that Compton is the "land of gangbanging," and that DeRozan was right to side with his city instead of Drake up in Canada. His debaters argued against that latter point, citing that they were boys for years. But Wack continued to urge to them that DeRozan's going to pick his hometown every time. Furthermore, he believes that the NBA veteran is pretty numb (despite his love for Lamar) to this rap feud and that's why Drake is the only one pressed as a result.