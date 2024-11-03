DeMar DeRozan Mocks Drake Once More After Mean-Mugging At Raptors-Kings Game

"I got mind control."

Drake and DeMar DeRozan were once good friends, but the former Toronto Raptor chose his side in the Kendrick Lamar beef and ended up going to the Sacramento Kings later in his career. Now, the 6ix God is pretty peeved. He attended the Kings-Raptors game in his home city, and we're sure he's pretty pleased that Toronto won. But what likely made the OVO mogul happier was being able to mean-mug DeMar the whole game, even spouting insults in his direction when he walked by. He said it was "unfortunate we're playing this goof tonight" on his team's broadcast, even remarking on what he'd do if the team honors DeRozan. "If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself."

Well, DeMar DeRozan issued a pretty unbothered response to the whole thing. "He's going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck," he remarked about the Drake situation in a post-game press conference. In addition, the NBA player posted an Instagram Story of a clip of the classic film Friday in which Chris Tucker's character Smokey tries to act tough against a bully named Deebo, much like Drizzy attempted. "I got mind control over Deebo," Smokey boasted. "He be like, 'Shut the f**k up.' I be quiet. But when he leaves, I be talking again." A lot of people thought that the Certified Lover Boy did the same thing.

DeMar DeRozan Trolls Drake

For those unaware, DeMar DeRozan not only got a lyrical shoutout on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," but he also appeared in the Drake diss' music video. Previously, DeRozan had expressed that he still has love for the Canadian superstar, although that love clearly disappeared.