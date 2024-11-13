Carmelo Anthony Calls Out Drake For Feuding With DeMar DeRozan

NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player, Carmelo Anthony before the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Carmelo Anthony discussed the beef with Rudy Gay.

Carmelo Anthony has called out Drake for his behavior during the Toronto Raptors game against the Sacramento Kings, during which he dissed DeMar DeRozan on the broadcast. “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and take it down myself,” Drake said during the game. Anthony discussed the comments on the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, alongside Rudy Gay.

“I think Drake was hurt a little bit because of the relationship he built with DeMar in Toronto,” Melo said, as caught by Billboard. “Representing the 6, Raptors — you know that was a lot of connection with those two. He’s a Raptor for life from a basketball standpoint. Yes, that jersey should be going up.” Gay then chimed in to label the move from Drake "wack."

Drake Attends Toronto Raptors Game Against The Sacramento Kings

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

“Drake did a lot when he said I’ma go up there and take it down. That part is a lot,” Anthony continued, while also admitting that he understood why Drake was upset. “Those are shots. You my man, we in the crib, we hanging, we building the 6 up. From that standpoint, that would f–k me up too.” Melo and Gay both agreed that Drake and DeRozan should've handled the beef privately.

Carmelo Anthony & Rudy Gay Weigh In

Drake has been upset with DeRozan since the former Raptors star appeared at Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out in Los Angeles, earlier this year. He also made a cameo in the music video for "Not Like Us," on which Lamar dissed Drake amid their ongoing feud. At the Kings-Raptors game, Drake labeled DeRozan a "goof." Check out Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay's full discussion about Drake and DeMar DeRozan below.

