DeMar DeRozan Issues Unbothered Response To Drake’s Raptors Game Dig

BYCaroline Fisher303 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Awards Show
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake went after DeMar DeRozan yesterday.

Yesterday, Drake threw some serious shade at DeMar DeRozan at the Toronto Raptors' game against the Sacramento Kings. He came out for Vince Carter's jersey retirement ceremony, and when asked what he thought about the idea of DeRozan being honored on the team's broadcast, he shut it down.

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I'll go up there and pull it down myself," he remarked. Drake also said it's "unfortunate we're playing this goof tonight" in reference to DeRozan, and was spotted staring him down throughout the evening. Fortunately, it doesn't look like DeRozan was too bothered by all of this. After the game, he brushed off Drake's banner comment when asked about it. "He's going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck," he said.

Read More: Drake Disses "Goof" DeMar DeRozan During Toronto Raptors Game

DeMar DeRozan Tells Drake, "Good Luck"

It remains unconfirmed exactly what prompted Drake to start taking swipes at DeRozan. Social media users, however, have some theories. DeRozan, for one, appeared at Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show and in his "Not Like Us" music video. It's possible that Drizzy saw this as a breach of loyalty, even though DeRozan previously claimed he still considers the rapper a friend.

"Drake's still my man, still my man, none of it changed," DeRozan told The Sacramento Bee in July. "It's so easy to get overlooked and look at it for what it looks like, but at the end of the day it's music, entertainment. Two of the biggest rappers in the world went at it from a competitive standpoint and they battled it out. That's what you want to see as a fan: Kobe (Bryant) playing (Michael) Jordan 1-on-1 and see who wins, see the trash talking, and whoever wins out of that, you're still going to have the debate, so that's all that is." What do you think of DeMar DeRozan's response to Drake dissing him at the Raptors game yesterday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Drake & Future Haven’t Actually Squashed Their Beef

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...