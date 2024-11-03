DeMar DeRozan Issues Unbothered Response To Drake’s Raptors Game Dig

Drake went after DeMar DeRozan yesterday.

Yesterday, Drake threw some serious shade at DeMar DeRozan at the Toronto Raptors' game against the Sacramento Kings. He came out for Vince Carter's jersey retirement ceremony, and when asked what he thought about the idea of DeRozan being honored on the team's broadcast, he shut it down.

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I'll go up there and pull it down myself," he remarked. Drake also said it's "unfortunate we're playing this goof tonight" in reference to DeRozan, and was spotted staring him down throughout the evening. Fortunately, it doesn't look like DeRozan was too bothered by all of this. After the game, he brushed off Drake's banner comment when asked about it. "He's going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck," he said.

DeMar DeRozan Tells Drake, "Good Luck"

It remains unconfirmed exactly what prompted Drake to start taking swipes at DeRozan. Social media users, however, have some theories. DeRozan, for one, appeared at Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show and in his "Not Like Us" music video. It's possible that Drizzy saw this as a breach of loyalty, even though DeRozan previously claimed he still considers the rapper a friend.