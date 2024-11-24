DeMar DeRozan Hints At Being “Tipped Off” About Kendrick Lamar Album Following Drake Beef

DeMar DeRozan is a big fan of "GNX."

On Friday, Kendrick Lamar left fans and critics alike in shock after dropping an entire new album without warning. Evidently, however, not everybody was totally in the dark about GNX before it was released. During a conversation with reporters after the Sacramento Kings lost to the Los Angeles Clippers this weekend, DeMar DeRozan shared his take on the album and suggested that he might have known it was coming.

"Proud of him. Another masterpiece," DeRozan said of Kendrick's album. "As for my favorite song, probably 'TV Off.'" He was later asked whether or not he had been "tipped off" that GNX would be dropping. While he didn't exactly confirm this, he did joke about it being the case. "Maybe I knew," he said, earning laughs from others in the locker room. DeRozan has been a vocal supporter of Kendrick for some time now, despite it seemingly getting in the way of his allegedly former friendship with Drake.

DeMar DeRozan Discusses Kendrick Lamar's New Album GNX

For those who don't recall, DeRozan appeared at Kendrick's "Pop Out" show in Los Angeles earlier this year, and in his "Not Like Us" music video. In July, he told The Sacramento Bee that he was still on good terms with the Toronto rapper regardless. "Drake's still my man, still my man, none of it changed," he said in part. "It's so easy to get overlooked and look at it for what it looks like, but at the end of the day it's music, entertainment. Two of the biggest rappers in the world went at it from a competitive standpoint and they battled it out."