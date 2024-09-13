DeMar DeRozan Addresses Choosing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video Over Drake Friendship

According to DeMar DeRozan, he has love for Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

DeMar DeRozan's role in Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral beef has been nothing short of controversial. The basketball player appeared onstage at Kendrick's eagerly anticipated Pop Out show in LA this summer, suggesting that he was backing the Compton native. This sparked rumors that he and Drake had a falling out, but he insists this isn't true.

DeRozan later appeared in the eagerly anticipated music video for "Not Like Us," seemingly solidifying his allegiance to Kendrick. On the track, Kendrick accuses Drizzy and his OVO crew of being "pedophiles." One might expect that to have marked the end of DeRozan and Drake's friendship. According to him, however, they're still on good terms.

DeMar DeRozan Weighs In On Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Feud

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, DeRozan opened up about his cameo in the music video, and his stance on the feud overall. He explained that while he has love for both Kendrick and Drake, he's from Compton at the end of the day. "That comes first before anything," he said. "I feel like any real person would understand that." As for whether or not he's spoken to Drake since all of this went down, he admits he hasn't.