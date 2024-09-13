DeMar DeRozan Addresses Choosing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video Over Drake Friendship

DeMar DeRozan's role in Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral beef has been nothing short of controversial. The basketball player appeared onstage at Kendrick's eagerly anticipated Pop Out show in LA this summer, suggesting that he was backing the Compton native. This sparked rumors that he and Drake had a falling out, but he insists this isn't true.
DeRozan later appeared in the eagerly anticipated music video for "Not Like Us," seemingly solidifying his allegiance to Kendrick. On the track, Kendrick accuses Drizzy and his OVO crew of being "pedophiles." One might expect that to have marked the end of DeRozan and Drake's friendship. According to him, however, they're still on good terms.
Read More: DeMar DeRozan Reveals His Stance On Drake And How Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Was Bigger Than Just Beef
DeMar DeRozan Weighs In On Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Feud
During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, DeRozan opened up about his cameo in the music video, and his stance on the feud overall. He explained that while he has love for both Kendrick and Drake, he's from Compton at the end of the day. "That comes first before anything," he said. "I feel like any real person would understand that." As for whether or not he's spoken to Drake since all of this went down, he admits he hasn't.
DeRozan went on to weigh in on Kendrick being scheduled to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show in New Orleans. Despite countless fans and peers being outraged that Lil Wayne wasn't chosen instead, he says he's looking forward to it. Again, he attributes this to being from Compton and being able to relate more to Kendrick because of it. What do you think of DeMar DeRozan opening up about his appearance in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video? What about him claiming to love both Kendrick and Drake? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.