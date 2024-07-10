DeMar DeRozan Addresses Cameo In Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video

DeMar breaks his silence.

DeMar DeRozan is team Kendrick Lamar. It was clear from the moment he appeared on stage during Lamar's "Pop Out" show. He danced alongside Russell Westbrook while Lamar performed the ubiquitous "Not Like Us" five times in a row. If DeRozan's allegiance wasn't clear enough, he appeared in the music video for the song as well. He sided with his Compton brethren, which didn't take much explaining. That being said, the NBA superstar shed light on his decision during a recent interview.

DeMar DeRozan went on FOX 40 Sports to discuss his involvement in the music video. He made it clear that he has nothing against Drake, but he was always going to align with K. Dot when it came time for a battle. "Love Drake, always can play him," he told the reporter. When it came to Kendrick Lamar, though, there was a different level of loyalty. "Kendrick been a friend of mine. Damn near family," DeRozan stated. "We both from the same city. Grew up damn near in the same neighborhood, it's always been there."

DeMar DeRozan Considers Kendrick Lamar To Be Family

DeRozan also conceded that the closeness of his friendship with Lamar may not have been common knowledge prior to the battle. "It hasn't always been publicized," he noted. "But that's basically family." DeMar DeRozan occupies an even more interesting role in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle than it initially seems. He was drafted by the Toronto Raptors and spent a decade playing for the team that Drake is a global ambassador for. The All-Star even appeared in comedy sketch with Drake (and Will Ferrell) during the 2016 ESPYS.