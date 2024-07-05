The Best Moments From Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video

A new song snippet, a cameo from Demar Derozan, and more.

Following two months of dominating streaming platforms, Kendrick Lamar finally unveiled the music video for “Not Like Us,” on the 4th of July, no less. Let’s just say it’s a victory lap across the board, especially considering that some of the symbolism and shots aimed to debunk some of Drake’s major talking points across the beef. Nonetheless, the visuals of “Not Like Us” will undoubtedly extend its lifespan throughout the summer.

Directed by Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, the music video comes on the heels of the Juneteenth concert at the Kia Forum where practically every Los Angeles rapper joined forces on stage for a moment of unity. The music video is another moment that exemplifies this effort. Plus, some of the symbolism across the visual will have you doubling back to catch some of the cryptic messages that you didn’t pick up on the first time around.

New Snippet

We were blessed enough to receive four new songs from Kendrick Lamar in the span of a few days. However, it seems like we might be fortunate enough to get even more music in the near future. Kicking off the “Not Like Us” video is a snippet of new music that we hope will be released soon.

“Beat Your Ass & Hide The Bible If God Watchin’”

Via YouTube

Just a slick interpretation of the bar.

Tommy The Clown & The General Choreography

Via YouTube

Tommy The Clown’s appearance embodied Los Angeles in a major way. A staple in West Coast culture as a whole, Tommy’s segment at the Pop Out was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights. To have him basically help lead the music video felt like a nod to Los Angeles’ history, both in music and dance. Plus, the choreography and shots in that final verse added an lighthearted touch to such a vicious song.

Kendrick Playing Hop-Scotch

Via YouTube

Considering the nature of the song and the allegations Kendrick made against Drake, the hop-scotch scene that aligns with the “A-Minor” line certainly isn’t a coincidence by any stretch.

Push Ups

Via YouTube

Between the viral clip of Kendrick doing push-ups in Compton randomly with soul music playing in the background and Drake’s “Push Ups,” Kendrick has really been driving home the importance of calisthenic exercises. Plus, on “meet the grahams,” Kendrick also tells Adonis to “do some push-ups” instead of using Ozempic. Seems like the DAMN. rapper is trying to lead by example. However, considering the amount of Easter eggs we're still uncovering from the beef two months later, this particular image could be referencing this TikTok that Drake did with a young fan last year. That's just a guess.

The OVHoe Pinata

Via YouTube

"WOP, WOP, WOP, WOP, WOP, WOP/ Dot f*ck 'em up!"

DJ Mustard & Kendrick At Tam's Burgers

Via YouTube

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard bust a move in front of Compton staple, the legendary Tam's Burger.

Demar Derozan Makes A Cameo

Via YouTube

The former Raptors star also makes a cameo in the music video after joining Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Pop-Out. Clearly, his Compton pride takes center stage on this one but I would imagine that Raps fans are feeling a bit betrayed today.

Family Appearance

After dragging Kendrick's wife and kids into the beef, the Lamars appear to get the last laugh in the "Not Like Us" video.

Dave Free Also Makes A Cameo

Via YouTube

"Family Matters" really isn't aging well.

The TDE Reunion

Via YouTube

Black Hippy reunites along with the Top Dawg Entertainment executives. Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and ScHoolboy Q appeared on stage with Kendrick during the Pop Out concert in June.

"City's Back Up, It's A Must, We Outside!"