Giannis Antetokounmpo Emphatically Dances To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

BYCole Blake984 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Real Madrid v Panathinaikos Aktor Athens - Championship Game: Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four Berlin 2024
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA player, attending Championship Game of Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four Berlin 2024 between Real Madrid v Panathinaikos Aktor Athens at Uber Arena on May 26, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Luca Sgamellotti/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)
Giannis Antetokounmpo is loving "Not Like Us."

Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted passionately vibing to Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," while preparing for a game with Greece for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. In the viral video, he aggressively punches the air along to Lamar rapping, "Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop," before nodding his head in enjoyment.

When The Art of Dialogue shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans made plenty of jokes. "Giannis was also a bot who was streaming Not Like Us on spotify" one user joked, referencing the accusations that Lamar used bots to boost the popularity of the track. Another remarked: "Europe always gets American hits 2 months later."

Read More: Taraji P Henson Channels Kendrick Lamar To Parody "Not Like Us" During BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar Films Music Video For "Not Like Us"

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the music video for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Not Like Us" has quickly become one of the biggest hits from Lamar's career. He performed the track several times over to conclude his recent concert, The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, in Los Angeles. Afterward, he also took to the streets of his hometown to film a music video for the single. He's yet to confirm a release date for that project. Drake, on the other hand, has been trolling Lamar on social media in recent weeks, but hasn't put out any new diss tracks since "The Heart Part 6." Check out the clip of Antetokounmpo enjoying "Not Like Us" below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Loving "Not Like Us"

The video of Antetokounmpo singing "Not Like Us" comes as the NBA's free agency period continues to heat up. Former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson reportedly just agreed to a deal to join the Dallas Mavericks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Mustard & More Film "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
BET Awards 2024 - ShowSportsTaraji P Henson Channels Kendrick Lamar To Parody "Not Like Us" During BET Awards730
ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1SportsKendrick Lamar Receives Offer For 2Pac's Replica Ring After Dissing Drake's Purchase Of The Real Piece3.4K
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13SportsJoe Budden Claims He "Passed The Baton" To Pusha T & Kendrick Lamar To Take Down Drake3.9K
Chanel Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show Front RowSportsKendrick Lamar, DJ Mustard & More Film "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton: Watch30.7K