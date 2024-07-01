Giannis Antetokounmpo Emphatically Dances To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is loving "Not Like Us."

Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted passionately vibing to Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," while preparing for a game with Greece for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. In the viral video, he aggressively punches the air along to Lamar rapping, "Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop," before nodding his head in enjoyment.

When The Art of Dialogue shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans made plenty of jokes. "Giannis was also a bot who was streaming Not Like Us on spotify" one user joked, referencing the accusations that Lamar used bots to boost the popularity of the track. Another remarked: "Europe always gets American hits 2 months later."

Kendrick Lamar Films Music Video For "Not Like Us"

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the music video for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Not Like Us" has quickly become one of the biggest hits from Lamar's career. He performed the track several times over to conclude his recent concert, The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, in Los Angeles. Afterward, he also took to the streets of his hometown to film a music video for the single. He's yet to confirm a release date for that project. Drake, on the other hand, has been trolling Lamar on social media in recent weeks, but hasn't put out any new diss tracks since "The Heart Part 6." Check out the clip of Antetokounmpo enjoying "Not Like Us" below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Loving "Not Like Us"