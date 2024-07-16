Dr. Umar Questions Kendrick Lamar's Intention With "Not Like Us"

Dr. Umar wants some clarification.

Dr. Umar discussed the meaning behind Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," during a recent video on social media. In doing so, he discussed the topic of Pan-Africanism and the idea that Lamar was dissing Black Canadians. He admitted that he felt Lamar was just trying to diss Drake, but asked the Compton rapper for clarification on the situation in response.

“Let me say this to the American African and the Canadian African: We are one people," he began. "We are one family. We have one common ancestry. We have one common origin. We have one common source. We are the original people. My American Africans, don’t you alienate yourself from Canadian Africans. Canadian Africans, don’t you alienate yourself from American Africans. We are one family. We are the North American Africans." He added that anyone suggesting otherwise is an "enemy" to himself and African people. Despite not believing Lamar to have intended to say as much, he still asked for his clarification.

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In L.A.

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When The Art of Dialogue shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), many fans argued that Umar was off base with his assessment of Lamar's lyrics. "I don’t think he understands what Kendrick was talking about lol," one user wrote. Another added: "He obviously missed the song Meet The Grahams where Kendrick rapped directly to Adonis calling him a Black Man. No Disrespect was sent to Black Canadians. Please listen to the whole battle and not the snippets."

Dr. Umar Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Check out Umar's full thoughts on Lamar's "Not Like Us" above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dr. Umar as well as Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.