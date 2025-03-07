Dr. Umar Johnson Dismisses Alleged Daughter's Claim That He's A Hypocrite For Ignoring Her

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 704 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dr Umar Johnson Alleged Daughter Hypocrite Ignoring Her Viral News
Umar Johnson, president of the National Movement to Save Black Boys and the National Independent Black Parent Association. He said he is a certified school psychologist. He was waiting for the sentencing of Brendan Depa to begin. © Frank Fernandez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
You may know Dr. Umar Johnson for his online commentary and philosophy concerning African American culture and society.

Dr. Umar Johnson is quite the character online, and you may have seen his thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle last year. But he's actually famous for his commentary, education, and philosophy regarding African American culture and societal issues, an audience which seems to have struck a nerve with his alleged daughter. A 22-year-old woman by the name of Nisa called Johnson out on social media platforms like TikTok, accusing her alleged biological father of ignoring her requests to meet her biological sister. She sees this as hypocritical given his public views on Black families and his righteousness when it comes to other moral topics.

Afterwards, Dr. Umar Johnson responded to the backlash on Instagram. "Please ask that little girl to stand on business by asking her mother to join in on a 3-way conversation about why her father hasn't been present in her life," he wrote on the social media platform. "I have no problem with this conversation being public but her mother must be present for that conversation. She needs to keep the same energy and bring her mother to the table. I am sure the truth will be revealed if all three of us are present together, I have absolutely nothing to hide and I still have all of my family court paperwork in case any lies are told. Trying to use your father's name to build your struggle streamer career is so not cool."

Read More: Dr. Umar Johnson Is Outraged By Jay-Z Allegations And Cautions His Accuser

Does Dr. Umar Johnson Have Kids?

"Trying to build your streamer's struggles off of my back?" Dr. Umar Johnson reportedly replied in an allegedly since-deleted post, per VIBE. "Coming up out of nowhere, acting like you been looking for me. Get Mama Smurf… I will have my White man paperwork. When can we do this sit-down? […] Been paying child support since you came out the womb. Deadbeat who?"

For those unaware, not much information is available online about Johnson's children, how many (if any) he has, their other parents, etc. As such, take this case with a grain of salt. We will see if folks find more info on all this in the near future amid Dr. Umar Johnson's other viral moments.

Read More: Joe Budden Wants Dr. Umar To Explain His Criticism Of Hip-Hop In The Black Community

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
HNHH Gram Kevin Samuels Mocks Dr. Umar Johnson As Fans Pit Them Against Each Other 8.0K
Sukihana Dr Umar Wife Pop Culture Sukihana Wants To Meet Dr. Umar, Says He Could Turn Her "Into A Wife" 1414
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music Dr Umar Johnson Is Outraged By Jay-Z Allegations And Cautions His Accuser 2.3K
Dr Umar Reaction Woman Attack Slept Together Atlanta Pop Culture News Pop Culture Dr. Umar Reacts To Heckler Claiming They Slept Together The Night Before Event 1.9K