Dr. Umar Johnson Dismisses Alleged Daughter's Claim That He's A Hypocrite For Ignoring Her

Dr. Umar Johnson is quite the character online, and you may have seen his thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle last year. But he's actually famous for his commentary, education, and philosophy regarding African American culture and societal issues, an audience which seems to have struck a nerve with his alleged daughter. A 22-year-old woman by the name of Nisa called Johnson out on social media platforms like TikTok, accusing her alleged biological father of ignoring her requests to meet her biological sister. She sees this as hypocritical given his public views on Black families and his righteousness when it comes to other moral topics.

Afterwards, Dr. Umar Johnson responded to the backlash on Instagram. "Please ask that little girl to stand on business by asking her mother to join in on a 3-way conversation about why her father hasn't been present in her life," he wrote on the social media platform. "I have no problem with this conversation being public but her mother must be present for that conversation. She needs to keep the same energy and bring her mother to the table. I am sure the truth will be revealed if all three of us are present together, I have absolutely nothing to hide and I still have all of my family court paperwork in case any lies are told. Trying to use your father's name to build your struggle streamer career is so not cool."

Does Dr. Umar Johnson Have Kids?

"Trying to build your streamer's struggles off of my back?" Dr. Umar Johnson reportedly replied in an allegedly since-deleted post, per VIBE. "Coming up out of nowhere, acting like you been looking for me. Get Mama Smurf… I will have my White man paperwork. When can we do this sit-down? […] Been paying child support since you came out the womb. Deadbeat who?"