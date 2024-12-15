Dr Umar Johnson Is Outraged By Jay-Z Allegations And Cautions His Accuser

Dr. Umar believes a big trial revelation could be on the way.

Hip-hop culture isn't the only group going wild over the allegations against Jay-Z, as an anonymous woman accused both him and Diddy of sexually assaulting her at a 2000 VMAs after party when she was just 13 years old. This proved to be a controversial situation not only because of the weight of these claims, but also due to folks questioning the Jane Doe's story and pointing out supposed holes in her recollections. Dr Umar Johnson is the latest celebrity to speak out about this, and he took a pretty nuanced stance all things considered. He hopes the victim finds justice if she's innocent, but if she's fabricating this, he thinks that she might've prompted her own undoing by requesting a jury trial that could reveal if she's lying or not.

"Now, in the civil suit paperwork, according to Tony Buzbee, what he read, her attorney based in Houston, Texas," Dr. Umar Johnson began regarding the Jay-Z situation. "According to the civil suit, she demands a jury trial. That really caught me. I was surprised at that. She's demanding a jury trial. Why am I surprised? Because if she's demanding a jury trial, she's going to have to take the stand. She has to testify!"

Dr Umar Johnson Addresses The Jay-Z Allegations

Furthermore, Dr. Umar Johnson explained that Jay-Z and Diddy can plead their Fifth Amendment rights to refuse to testify, since they are the ones whom the plaintiff accused. However, as for the accuser herself, her reported desire for a jury trial means that she cannot plead the Fifth and will most likely have to testify if it goes to a jury trial. While he questioned this move, he also made it clear that he doesn't know whether she or Hov are lying or not, and that he is praying that she gets all that she wants if she really suffered this abhorrent event.

Then, Dr. Umar Johnson claimed that racism is what caused the court to deny Diddy's bail for a third time. His argument pointed to Vince McMahon, whom authorities still haven't arrested, as an example with similar allegations of this presumed double standard. Dr. Umar also posited that this is a "loud message" to Black celebrities such as Jay-Z that they will face a takedown if they do not comply with the industry.

