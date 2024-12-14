Diddy Withdraws Bail Appeal Amid Prison Stay

Diddy has abandoned his attempt to get released.

It's no secret that Diddy is in for a long legal battle. The mogul was arrested back in September and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a hefty prison sentence. His trial is expected to begin in May of next year. Since his arrest, he's tried for release on bail multiple times, none of which have been successful. Now, it looks like he's abandoned that mission altogether.

According to ABC News, a new court filing from yesterday (December 13) shows that he's withdrawn his appeal of various decisions denying him bail. "Mr. Combs does not seek to appeal the district court's denial of his renewed motion and hereby moves to voluntarily dismiss the appeal," the filing reads in part. "Mr. Combs hereby states that (a) counsel has explained the effect of voluntary dismissal of the appeal; (b) he understands counsel's explanation, and (c) he desires to withdraw and voluntarily dismiss the appeal."

Diddy To Remain Behind Bars Until Trial

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This latest development arrives shortly after an anonymous woman amended a lawsuit she filed against Diddy in October, adding new allegations against Jay-Z. She accuses both of them of sexually assaulting her at a party in 2000 when she was 13 years old. This week, she sat down with NBC News and acknowledged some inconsistencies in her story.

It also comes just days after Diddy was hit with three new lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault. His team has denied these allegations on his behalf. “These complaints are full of lies,” they told TMZ. “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”

