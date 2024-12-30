Diddy Allegedly Suffers Meltdown In Jail After Spending The Holidays Behind Bars

Diddy is allegedly having a tough time in jail.

Diddy allegedly had a breakdown behind bars after not being able to get out on bond in time to spend the holidays with his family. According to The Daily Mail, Diddy expected that his legal team would be able to find a way to get him out of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he's currently awaiting trial. Authorities arrested him on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, earlier this year.

“With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now. Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him," a source told The Daily Mail. They added that Diddy had to use meditation techniques to calm himself. “It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it,” they added. Despite the claim, another source denied the story's validity, telling the outlet that Diddy's “staying strong in jail.”

Diddy Attends Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy has maintained his innocence for months now. His attorney, Erica Wolff, recently reiterated the Bad Boy mogul's faith in the judicial system as allegations about him have continued to pour in. "Mr Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process," Wolff told BBC, earlier this month. "In court, the truth will prevail: That Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor."