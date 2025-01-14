Diddy Allegedly Got Into A Heated Argument With A Woman At A Wyoming Luxury Hotel Prior To His Arrest

Diddy had allegedly been traveling with the woman and another man.

Diddy was allegedly involved in a heated argument with a woman at the Amangani luxury resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, two months prior to his arrest on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. According to TMZ, someone who worked at the hotel confirmed that the Bad Boy mogul spent several nights there in July. He was traveling with a woman and another man.

The group spent their first day at the resort by the pool, as seen in images published by TMZ. On the second day, they apparently swung by the hotel restaurant, allegedly reeking of marijuana. After dining on an order of a steak and fries, Diddy allegedly got into a verbal argument with the woman with whom he was traveling. The hotel worker tells TMZ they didn't see the argument turn physical before the woman stormed off. They described her as “upset” and “pissy."

Diddy & Christian Combs Attend Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Sean 'Diddy' Combs with his son Christian. Combs prior to the Super Bowl Lii with the New England Patriots playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy is currently residing behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. He's already pleaded not guilty and has made several unsuccessful attempts at getting out on bond. Co-counsel for attorney Tony Buzbee recently accused Diddy of allegedly refusing to leave his jail cell to deal with some of the lawsuits he's facing. “We have been in negotiations with defendants' counsel regarding service of process, scheduling and case management across numerous related actions, and have faced delays caused by defendant Combs refusing to leave his cell to accept service," they wrote in a letter, late last month.

The Daily Mail also recently reported that Diddy allegedly endured somewhat of a breakdown behind bars after missing out on spending the holidays with his family. His trial is set to kick off on May 5th.