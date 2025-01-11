DJ Akademiks Alleges 6ix9ine Put Diddy On The Phone With Him Amid NYC Prison Stay

NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When 6ix9ine was arrested in October, he was reportedly put in the same prison at Diddy.

Back in October of last year, 6ix9ine was taken into federal custody in New York City for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. He was accused of traveling to Las Vegas without permission, failing to show up for mandatory drug tests, and testing positive for both meth and marijuana. He wasn't the only hip-hop artist in the area facing legal issues at the time, however.

Diddy had also been arrested the month prior on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Shortly after 6ix9ine's arrest, ABC 7 even reported that the two of them were being held on the same floor at the same facility, the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. As these reports circulated online, 6ix9ine's attorney Lance Lazzaro set the record straight during a conversation with TMZ Hip Hop. According to him, the two men were really on the same floor. The only catch was that 6ix9ine was being kept in isolation due to his celebrity status.

DJ Akademiks Recalls Alleged Conversation With 6ix9ine & Diddy

The rainbow-haired rapper was reportedly released in December. During a recent episode of The Adam & Wack Show, however, DJ Akademiks called in and made some shocking claims about the two men's time behind bars together. He alleged that he was actually able to talk to Diddy on the phone at one point in his stay, thanks to the help of 6ix9ine.

"I may or may have not spoken to Diddy," he began. "And you won't even know who put us on the phone... 6ix9ine." Akademiks continued, revealing just how the unexpected moment played out. "That sh*t was so crazy. That n***a called me, and he was just like 'Yo, Ak, everything good?' Like, he's locked up," the personality recalled. "And then he's like, 'Bro, you ever talked to Diddy?' [...] I swear, 6 says 'Yo Diddy, come here.' Two seconds, he walks over and is like 'Yo, what up playboy.' I couldn't believe it."

