6ix9ine Is Reportedly Staying At The Same Prison As Diddy After NYC Arrest

6ix9ine was arrested earlier this week for allegedly violating probation.

6ix9ine is certainly no stranger to legal issues, and unfortunately for the rapper, it looks like they won't be coming to an end any time soon. Earlier this week, he was taken into federal custody, according to DJ Akademiks. He's accused of violating several of his supervised release conditions. Allegedly, he traveled to Las Vegas without approval, failed to show up for drug tests, and tested positive for meth and marijuana.

Now, ABC 7 reports that 6ix9ine is being held at the same facility as Diddy, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. For those who don't recall, Diddy was arrested last month and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He could end up facing serious time for his alleged crimes. As for 6ix9ine, he'll reportedly remain behind bars until his next hearing on November 12.

6ix9ine Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation

In court on Tuesday (October 29), Manhattan federal Judge Paul Engelmayer called 6ix9ine out for allegedly having a “full spectrum disregard for the law" and arriving an hour late. “I’m not a bad person,” the rapper responded at the time. “I woke up late.” Despite the circumstances, 6ix9ine's attorney remains optimistic. "Daniel Hernandez was charged with three technical violations regarding his supervised release," they told XXL recently. "We are confident that each specification will be dismissed."