6ix9ine Is Reportedly Staying At The Same Prison As Diddy After NYC Arrest

6ix9ine is certainly no stranger to legal issues, and unfortunately for the rapper, it looks like they won't be coming to an end any time soon. Earlier this week, he was taken into federal custody, according to DJ Akademiks. He's accused of violating several of his supervised release conditions. Allegedly, he traveled to Las Vegas without approval, failed to show up for drug tests, and tested positive for meth and marijuana.
Now, ABC 7 reports that 6ix9ine is being held at the same facility as Diddy, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. For those who don't recall, Diddy was arrested last month and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He could end up facing serious time for his alleged crimes. As for 6ix9ine, he'll reportedly remain behind bars until his next hearing on November 12.
6ix9ine Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation
In court on Tuesday (October 29), Manhattan federal Judge Paul Engelmayer called 6ix9ine out for allegedly having a “full spectrum disregard for the law" and arriving an hour late. “I’m not a bad person,” the rapper responded at the time. “I woke up late.” Despite the circumstances, 6ix9ine's attorney remains optimistic. "Daniel Hernandez was charged with three technical violations regarding his supervised release," they told XXL recently. "We are confident that each specification will be dismissed."
6ix9ine's arrest took place just a few weeks after he signed a huge deal with Kartel Records. As part of the deal, he was expected to stay out of legal trouble, which clearly hasn't worked out so far. "No, [I'm not worried about staying out of trouble]," 6ix9ine told TMZ earlier this month. "Because, I mean, like, if you know 6ix9ine, you know now, like, I'm squeaky clean. Like, I stay out of trouble. It's just, trouble seems – its way to find me all the time." For now, it's unclear if or how his arrest could impact the deal. What do you think of 6ix9ine getting taken into federal custody earlier this week? What about him reportedly staying in the same prison as Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.