6ix9ine Pledges To Stay "Squeaky Clean" After Signing Massive Deal

Will Tekashi change his ways?

6ix9ine recently signed a massive deal with Kartel Records that seemingly aims to redirect his career and net him a wild bag. For those unaware, reports on the matter from TMZ indicate that he will receive $1 million to make a Spanish-language, ten-song album and will get $250K for each concert on a wide-spanning tour. All in all, this could net Tekashi around $6 million. But apparently, there's also a clause in the contract that directs him to stay out of legal trouble as part of their deal. TMZ interviewed the artist to elaborate some more on these contract stipulations.

"It's not a record deal," 6ix9ine told TMZ, explaining how he sees the actual details of the Kartel Music partnership. "I think that's what people – it's an exclusive tour deal that I'm doing in Mexico, South America, and... Central America, South America, United States, and Mexico. Like, the exclusivity deal. Yeah, [there's going to be a new album], but the album belongs to them. To Kartel Music. Because it's like Mexican regional music. Like, tumbados and, you know, more – it's nothing hip-hop."

6ix9ine Speaks On His Record Deal

Then, the TMZ hosts asked about the clause that prompts him to stay clean and unproblematic, which you most likely think isn't a characteristic that he's embodied over the years. "No, [I'm not worried about staying out of trouble]," 6ix9ine answered. "Because, I mean, like, if you know 6ix9ine, you know now, like, I'm squeaky clean. Like, I stay out of trouble. It's just, trouble seems – its way to find me all the time." However, with all this as context, there's no telling how the actual album or tour will shape up. Maybe it's a big flop or it skyrockets him back into the mainstream consciousness.