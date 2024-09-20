6ix9ine Hit With Revenge Porn, Abuse & Assault Accusations From Ex-Girlfriend In New Lawsuit

Despite continued success, 6ix9ine continues to get more bad news his way, and this one is a really nasty and serious issue. His ex girlfriend, Yailín La Más Viral, reportedly sued him with a laundry list of accusations, according to supposed court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ. Moreover, the specific allegations are as follows. Yailín (real name Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Díaz) claims that the rapper (real name Daniel Hernández) has a long history of inflicting physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse on her, as well as publishing revenge porn of her on social media after they broke up in August of this year.
Furthermore, Yailín La Más Viral claims that 6ix9ine consistently abused her, drugged her, and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her for his own luxury gains. In addition, she accused him of manipulating her into getting plastic surgery and other cosmetic modifications that she didn't want through shame and coercion. Yailin's overall narrative is one of the New York MC's alleged psychological, physical, and industry-related exertion of power over her in order to gain resources from her and keep her in a frightful position through drugs and a lack of independence.
6ix9ine On El Gordo Y La Flaca
According to Yailín, she ended the relationship this August once she learned of 6ix9ine's alleged fraud and robbery, which is when she claims he posted explicit pictures videos of her online on Twitter without her consent. While the posts are no longer up, she expressed in the suit that she still suffers from emotional harm and seeks over $1 million in damages, plus for the court to eliminate his ability to propagate more revenge porn.
"All that jewelry is mine ..." 6ix9ine stated to TMZ about Yailín's accusations, expressing shock that she allegedly betrayed him with accusations that he claims are totally false after he helped her out when she had no money. "That car she's riding in I bought. The penthouse shoe [sic] got in the Dominican Republic I bought ... I took care of her family, daughter – when I met her she had 2 month old baby – I put pampers and food on the table for them."