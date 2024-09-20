6ix9ine Hit With Revenge Porn, Abuse & Assault Accusations From Ex-Girlfriend In New Lawsuit

More bad news for 6ix9ine.

Despite continued success, 6ix9ine continues to get more bad news his way, and this one is a really nasty and serious issue. His ex girlfriend, Yailín La Más Viral, reportedly sued him with a laundry list of accusations, according to supposed court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ. Moreover, the specific allegations are as follows. Yailín (real name Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Díaz) claims that the rapper (real name Daniel Hernández) has a long history of inflicting physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse on her, as well as publishing revenge porn of her on social media after they broke up in August of this year.

Furthermore, Yailín La Más Viral claims that 6ix9ine consistently abused her, drugged her, and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her for his own luxury gains. In addition, she accused him of manipulating her into getting plastic surgery and other cosmetic modifications that she didn't want through shame and coercion. Yailin's overall narrative is one of the New York MC's alleged psychological, physical, and industry-related exertion of power over her in order to gain resources from her and keep her in a frightful position through drugs and a lack of independence.

Read More: 6ix9ine Alleges Haiti Helped Him Escape From The Dominican Republic

6ix9ine On El Gordo Y La Flaca

DORAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Lenier Mesa, Tekashi 69 and Lili Estefan during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)

According to Yailín, she ended the relationship this August once she learned of 6ix9ine's alleged fraud and robbery, which is when she claims he posted explicit pictures videos of her online on Twitter without her consent. While the posts are no longer up, she expressed in the suit that she still suffers from emotional harm and seeks over $1 million in damages, plus for the court to eliminate his ability to propagate more revenge porn.