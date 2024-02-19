6ix9ine Clowned For Recent Video With His Girlfriend

6ix9ine is a figure in the hip-hop world who is not well-liked and it makes sense as to why. Overall, it all started when he snitched on every single person involved in his Rico case. Instead of getting close to 20 years in prison, he only got about two. However, he served less than that as COVID started running rampant in prisons around North America. Since that time, he has continued to troll and has done some truly disrespectful acts. Now, he is in the Dominican Republic music scene, and he won't stop trolling people.

Furthermore, he has had some legal issues in the country. On two separate occasions, he has been arrested. Once was for assault and the other was a domestic violence complaint from the mother of his girlfriend. In fact, 6ix9ine originally said that it was his girlfriend who beat him. This subsequently led to a breakup, but now, they are back together. In the video below, you can see the two hanging out together, and having a splendid old time.

6ix9ine Continues To Flounder

Unfortunately for 6ix9ine, the comments on the DJ Akademiks post above were less than positive. Overall, people had a lot to say about the artist and his online antics. In fact, some looked to bring up the gym beating he experienced last year. "Bro jaw ain’t neva look the same after that gym beating," someone wrote. "Ak the only person who still post this dude lol," said another. However, there were some positive comments, with one person saying "I saw her in person, I understand 69, the girl is pretty so pretty."

Regardless of these negative comments, it is safe to assume that 6ix9ine is just going to continue doing his thing. That has always been his M.O. ever since he came into the game. Sure, he might be extremely annoying, but there is nothing that can be done to stop him. Let us know your thoughts on Tekashi, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

