6ix9ine Discusses Upcoming Collab With NBA Youngboy Over Facetime

Two of the most divisive artists in hip hop could be crossing paths soon. NBA Youngboy has been releasing music at an incredibly prolific pace in recent years. A big reason for that is the fact that he's stuck under house arrest in Nevada. But that hasn't stopped him from collaborating with some major names like Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and The Kid LAROI. Now, 6ix9ine could be the newest rapper to join that list of collaborators.

6ix9ine is dealing with quite the predicament at the moment. He's stuck in the Dominican Republic following a pair of arrests. The first came last year after an alleged assault happened in a recording studio. Video of the rapper's fans mobbing both his arrest and release from jail made the rounds online. He was arrested again last month, this time for an alleged assault against the mother of his partner. He's denied all the charges and was recently granted bond ahead of his trial. It's currently unclear how long he might have to remain in the Dominican Republic. But while there he may be cooking up something new with NBA Youngboy.

Read More: 6ix9ine Statue Erected In Cuba

6ix9ine And NBA Youngboy Discuss New Song

In a new clip making the rounds online, 6ix9ine is driving while also having a FaceTime discussion with Youngboy. It's unclear when specifically the video was taken but in it they discuss the potential for a collaboration. 6ix9ine spends much of the second half of the video repeatedly describing himself as a "stand-up" guy seemingly to justify part of the collaboration.

Last month, 6ix9ine released his new mini-album BLACKBALLED. The project featured just 9 tracks and spans 20 minutes. It closes with "SHAKA LAKA" his controversial collaboration with Kodak Black. Other rappers online criticized Black for making the song when it first dropped last year including Boosie Badazz. What do you think of 6ix9ine and NBA Youngboy discussing an upcoming collaboration? Are you excited to hear the song when it does drop? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is 6ix9ine's Best-Selling Single?

[Via]