6ix9ine Reportedly Arrested For Assault

Earlier today, some footage of 6ix9ine and his associates pulling up to a recording studio in the Dominican Republic started circulating online. According to reports, he and the men had showed up there to confront some producers. Apparently, the rainbow-haired rapper was upset that the producers inside had worked with his girlfriend, Yailin La Mas Viral. While some reports claim that the men "disrespected" her, others suggest he was simply jealous.

In two different clips, taken by security cameras outside, he and the associates can be seen appearing to go into the studio. They're later seen running out. It's unclear exactly what went down in the time between the two clips, however, new reports suggest it wasn't good. Reportedly, 6ix9ine was recently arrested, and is now being accused of assaulting two men.

6ix9ine Accused Of Assaulting Two Men

According to recent post by DJ Akademiks, the rapper had been attempting to board a private jet when authorities refused to let him leave the Dominican Republic. They then arrested him for alleged assault. An Instagram post by a criminal lawyer in the Dominican Republic, Felix Humberto Portes Nuñez, suggests that soon, he will be transported to La Vega.

It looks these recent reports aren't the only legal troubles 6ix9ine is facing either. Earlier this month, SteveWillDoIt alleged that the rapper didn't fulfill a contract he signed with video platform Rumble. According to him, 6ix9ine agreed to "play video games once a week for an hour" in exchange for $2 million. He further accused him of spending the $2 million on gifts for various women in order to "make his ex jealous," leaving Steve holding the bag. Steve also claims that 6ix9ine fakes his giveaways. 6ix9ine has yet to respond to his allegations. What do you think of 6ix9ine's reported arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 6ix9ine.

