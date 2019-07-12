dominican republic
- Music6ix9ine Secures Bond After Dominican Republic ArrestEarlier this month, 6ix9ine was arrested for alleged domestic violence towards Yailin La Más Viral.By Caroline Fisher
- Gossip6ix9ine's Mugshot From Dominican Republic Arrest Surfaces, Trolls Poke Fun At Rapper's HairlineThis isn't the "GOOBA" hitmaker's first run-in with the law during his time in the DR. Thankfully, his legal team is already on the case and working on a plan to secure his freedom.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine Arrested In The Dominican Republic, His Lawyer Issues A Statement6ix9ine's lawyer is advocating for his quick release.By Alexander Cole
- Life6ix9ine's Dominican Republic Arrest Leaves Him Stuck Overseas For Six Months, But Not In JailThere are worse places for a superstar to be stranded – especially during the winter.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine Mobbed By Fans Following Jail Release: Watch6ix9ine is very popular over there.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail Under These ConditionsTekashi is now free.By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine Breaks His Silence Following Arrest6ix9ine is accused of assaulting two producers in the Dominican Republic.By Caroline Fisher
- Music6ix9ine's Girlfriend Denies He Ever Put Hands On Her6ix9ine was arrested for assault in the Dominican Republic.By Lavender Alexandria
- Viral6ix9ine's Chaotic Prison Arrival Was Surrounded By Fans & Reporters: WatchThe New York rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic last Friday for allegedly assaulting two men on the island.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Jeered By Large Crowd While Being Arrested In The Dominican Republic, Mugshot Surfaces OnlineThings aren't going well for 6ix9ine right now.By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine Reportedly Arrested For AssaultAccording to reports, 6ix9ine is accused of assaulting two men in the Dominican Republic.By Caroline Fisher
- Relationships6ix9ine & Goons Pull Up On Dominican Republic Producers: WatchThe New Yorker was reportedly jealous after finding out his girlfriend was in the studio with other creatives.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine Draws Huge Crowd For Music Video In The Dominican RepublicThe New York-born MC also tapped Angel Dior, one of the hottest artists out of the DR right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureActor Ray Liotta Passes Away At Age 67Actor Ray Liotta reportedly passed away in his sleep. By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureDaniLeigh Unloads Dominican Republic Home As Mother Steps Down As ManagerThe Def Jam star warned people not to harass her mother with "hate."By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine Admits He's Been Unhappy: "Fame & Money Mean Nothing To Me"The rapper provided fans with an explanation as to why he's been MIA. By Madusa S.
- GramDaniLeigh Just Bought Her Family A Home In The Dominican RepublicR&B singer DaniLeigh shows off the fruits of her labor and hard work as a musician by copping her family a crib in DR and truly becoming a "Dominican Mami." By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsKanye West & Kim Kardashian Have Date Night In Dominican RepublicThe famous couple returned once again to the D.R. for family time.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCardi B Helps Victim Of Acid Attack In Dominican Republic, Offers $10K RewardThe Dominican rapper is putting up her own money to help find the persons responsible for throwing acid on a 19-year-old woman in the DR.By Erika Marie
- GramLa La Anthony Is 100% "A Vibe" In These Bikini Pics Taken in DRLooking as beautiful as ever, La La Anthony hit up the Dominican Republic to share a few bikini pics that prove why she's one of the baddest in the game.By Keenan Higgins
- SneakersNew Nike Air Max 95 Pays Homage To The Dominican RepublicNike celebrates the Dominican Republic with a "De Lo Mio" Air Max 95 scheduled to launch in early May.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEx-MLB Stars Accused In Biggest Drug Bust In Dominican Republic HistoryLuis Castillo, Octavio Dotel allegedly connected to massive drug ring.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicVin Diesel Agrees With Cardi B On The State Of "Magical" Dominican RepublicCardi B and Vin Diesel stand up for the Dominican Republic.By Chantilly Post