6ix9ine Breaks His Silence Following Arrest

6ix9ine's legal misfortune continued earlier this month, when the rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic. According to reports, he and some associates had pulled up to a recording studio to confront two producers who had "disrespected" his girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral. Security footage captured from outside of the studio shows them running into the studio, and later making their way out.

He later tried to leave the country on a private jet, but authorities stopped him in his tracks. They arrested him for allegedly assaulting the two men. He was then transported to a prison in La Vega, where he was greeted by a rowdy crowd of fans, critics, reporters, and more. Diamond La Mafia, a local artist, claims to have witnessed the alleged assault.

6ix9ine Thanks His Supporters

"He grabbed both of my producers," the artist said of the alleged incident. "I had just left the studio, Yailin had just left. I was [telling her] I was in Miami and, suddenly, he showed up at the studio in La Vega and disrupted my producers. Through no fault of their own, without knowing them." He continued, "I was coming down and they were asking where Yailin is... I told them that she had left and they said to open the studio for them and I opened it for them. At once, they entered us. They hit me more than I even know about." Now, 6ix9ine has shared a message with his followers on Instagram, updating them on how he's doing since his arrest.

"First I want to thank God that I am fine," the message, translated from Spanish begins. "Thanks to everyone who has me in prayer... I feel so happy seeing you in full support." His update continues with a promise to provide the people of La Vega with a "gift" when he's released. "Thank you for your support I will return I love you," his message concludes. What do you think of 6ix9ine's message to fans following his arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 6ix9ine.

