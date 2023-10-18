6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Denies He Ever Put Hands On Her

Starting last week, an eruption of news surrounding 6ix9ine hit the internet. It spawned from a series of videos of the rapper that went viral during a visit to the Dominican Republic. The first featured him and his gang pulling up on some local music producers after finding out his girlfriend was in the recording studio with them. But that turned out to only be the beginning of the rapper's drama in the Dominican Republic.

Later that night, it was rumored that 6ix9ine was arrested for assaulting the two men he pulled up on at a recording studio. It was mostly just rumors at first, until some real evidence leaked online. First came a video of the arrest which featured police walking the rapper out of a studio and into a van. In the clip, the police have to make their way through a crowd of fans that have gathered outside. After that things became even clearer when the rapper's mugshot hit the internet. Check out the newest development in the story below.

6ix9ine's GF Shuts Down Rumors

Following his arrest, rumors swirled online that 6ix9ine may have put his hands on his girlfriend as a part of the series of events that led to his arrest. Earlier today though, she shut down those rumors sharing a video denying that he was ever physical to her. In the video she denies that she was a part of any kind of attack even including verbal.

The final portion of the news that proved relevant for 6ix9ine was when he was actually brought to prison. Clearly, the news had already broke and as a result fans and reporters were surrounding the outside of the prison. After a chaotic week for the rapper it seems like the true details of his situation are finally emerging and many of the rumors are finally being shut down as a result. What do you think of 6ix9ine's girlfriend standing by him and denying that he ever put his hands on her? Let us know in the comment section below.

