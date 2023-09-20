6ix9ine Involved In New Lawsuit, Vape Companies Battle Over Endorsement

Tekashi 6ix9ine is involved in yet another lawsuit. The 27-year-old is now at the center of a legal battle between two vape companies. The rapper's vape brand Dummy Vapes is suing Fume, alleging that they've been trying to get him to endorse their vaping products despite an exclusive deal they have with him.

According to Dummy Vapes, 6ix9ine agreed to "exclusively endorse" their vaping products in February of this year. In the suit, they claim that Fume offered 6ix9ine $1 million to meet with them earlier this summer, but he turned their offer down. Fume then allegedly contacted 6ix9ine's partner, Yailin la Mas Viral, and offered her a $250K contract. In July, the rapper entered into a merchandising deal with Fume. The brand released various flavors, some of which were reportedly named "Dumy Vapes by Fume."

Read More: Trippie Redd Clarifies “30K Rappers” Comments, Says They Were Specifically About Tekashi 6ix9ine

Dummy Vapes Suing Fume

The brand claims that 6ix9ine clarified at one point that he only works with Fume under Yailin la Mas Viral's deal. Dummy Vapes, however, alleges that when they spent $60K for him to take a private jet to an event to promote their products, he backed out. According to them, he canceled his appearance "due to directives from Fume." The brand is seeking damages from Fume for allegedly meddling in their relationship with 6ix9ine.

Unfortunately, the vape drama is not the only legal battle 6ix9ine's gotten wrapped up in as of late. He was also sued by tattoo artist Takashi Matsuba earlier this summer for alleging that he used to use drugs. In documentaries on both Showtime and Hulu, the rapper claimed that the artist was the inspiration for his rap moniker. He added, however, that Matsuba was a former heroin addict. In his suit, Matsuba says that he lost various friends as well as his wife due to 6ix9ine's false statements. What are your thoughts about the two vape companies' legal battle over 6ix9ine's endorsement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 6ix9ine.

Read More: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Tattoo Artist Over Heroin Use Claims

[Via]