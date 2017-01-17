vape
- MusicFoolio Explains How He Got Shot, Claims It Was Because Of A VapeMany fans remarked that this was probably a sign to stop being a nicotine user, but this clip still has plenty of smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Involved In New Lawsuit, Vape Companies Battle Over EndorsementDummy Vapes is suing Fume for allegedly meddling in their deal with 6ix9ine.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Blasts Fan For Throwing Vape On Stage: "You Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Do"Drake roasted a fan in Brooklyn.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Might Not Be Invited Back To Met Gala For VapingDoja Cat broke a pretty serious rule by smoking at the Met Gala.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Celebrates 70 Days Vape-Free: "I'm Going To Peel My Skin Off"Doja hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate her sobriety with fans. By hnhh
- TechFDA Announces Ban Of Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. MarketThe federal agency officially prohibited Juul products from further sale this Thursday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureVaping THC Could Be Worse For Health Than Smoking Cigarettes, Study FindsVaping THC could be worse for you than smoking cigarettes, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.By Cole Blake
- TechNew Bill Approved To Increase Age Limit For Vaping & E-Cigarettes To 21Yay or nay?By Aida C.
- PoliticsCongress Passes Bill To Raise Smoking Age To 21The smoking age in the US is about to change.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFDA Now Warns Public To Not Use Vape Pens Containing THCAnother addition to the ban list. By Chantilly Post
- TechJuul To Halt All United States Advertising Days After CEO Steps DownJuul's slowing going down.By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsNew York Moves Towards Ban On Flavored E-CigarettesThe war on vaping continues.By Cole Blake
- RandomJuul Use Leaves College Freshman With A Collapsed LungThe dangers of the Juul are real.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentSpirit Airlines Passenger Banned For Life After Getting Caught Vaping In BathroomSpirit Airlines is not playing games with its vaping policies. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSophie Turner Gets Emotional After Having Her Juul Taken AwayThe "GOT" star put her method-acting to the test when filming an emotional scene, after just having her Juul taken away.By hnhh
- EntertainmentTeens Murder Classmate Over Vaping Juice: ReportThe teens attempted to rob him of vape juice.By Aida C.
- SocietyAltria Saves JUUL e-Cigarette Company With $12.8B InvestmentAltria continues its expansion.By Milca P.
- MusicMac Miller Became "Lars" The Vaping Trickster On Parody Instagram Account: WatchHis vaping humor will make you smile.By Zaynab
- MusicXzibit Sued For Allegedly Marketing Pesticide-Laced CannabisXzibit is facing legal action over claims he falsely marketed the "Brass Knuckles" vape line.By Devin Ch
- MusicHere's How Drake Flew Out "Vape God" Austin Lawrence To His Calabasas MansionThe 21-year-old "vape enthusiast" recalls how an Instagram DM turned into an all-expenses-paid trip to meet Drizzy.By Trevor Smith
- ViralIdaho Man Loses 7 Teeth After His Vape Explodes In His FaceThis guy literally almost lost his face while vaping. By Angus Walker