Foolio Explains How He Got Shot, Claims It Was Because Of A Vape

When you have a strong addiction to something, odds are that you will see signs along the way that you should take a better path. However, some habits are very hard to beat, and even life-threatening situations can't always reset that switch in your mind. That's what apparently recently happened to Foolio, who recovered earlier this month following a shooting in his home city of Jacksonville. Moreover, he recalled on Instagram Live how he was at a gas station when someone shot him in the foot. Specifically, the rapper stopped at the establishment to get a vape, a vape that he kept on hitting in the Live clip in which he talks about the near-fatal experience.

Furthermore, this got a lot of people debating in the comments, whether they're Foolio fans or they just happened to come across coverage of his statement. Many came to the conclusion that, if a bullet didn't turn things fatal in this case, then continued nicotine use certainly could. Others made jokes insensitive jokes about passing away over an Elf bar, while some expressed that this should've been a sing for him to stop. No matter how you slice it, the Florida native should be grateful that both attempts on his life, with violence and poor health, have been unsuccessful so far.

In other Foolio news, YK Osiris recently blasted him for exposing Osiris for allegedly giving him NBA YoungBoy's location amid their beef. "This s**t is so l*me, bro," he quipped. "I gotta get on here and defend myself every freakin' time. I be chillin', drinking my margarita. A n***a wanna come up here and cap, and get clickbaits. Man, leave me the f**k out of that, n***a. You know damn well I ain't got nothing to do with that. Stand on your own. You a man, bruh, stand on your own. I'm not with none of that, bruh. That ain't no real n***a s**t."

Meanwhile, we'll see what other antics the Jacksonville native gets into; hopefully, they aren't as dangerous or life-threatening as these. It's always tough to fight addictions with a lifestyle that makes you depend on them. Still, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. For more news and the latest updates on Foolio, come back to HNHH.

