YK Osiris Blasts Foolio For Claiming He Dropped NBA YoungBoy’s Location

It seems like no matter how hard he tries, YK Osiris will always get roped into some form of online scandal with other artists or pretty much anyone. Sure, a lot of that is his own doing, but other times, he gets sidelined with no knowledge of it. Moreover, if you recall, Foolio pulled up on NBA YoungBoy's hotel room amid their beef, which caused a lot of online discussion. In a newly released snippet from one of the former's Instagram Live sessions, he made a pretty eyebrow-raising claim. Apparently, Foolio got YB's address from none other than Osiris himself.

According to Foolio's side of the story, YK Osiris actually reached out to one of his peers and gave him the hotel room that YoungBoy was staying at in the Florida area. Later, he went on to narrate how they went up the elevator and so on, but the clip that made rounds on social media doesn't detail it. Regardless, as much as that incident was in the past, this re-sparked interest and surprise concerning the whole thing. After all, before this, very few people could even recall the most remote link between these three artistic figures.

Read More: YK Osiris Calls Out Kevin Gates In Barber Beef Instagram Rant

Foolio Explains The NBA YoungBoy Altercation

Once YK Osiris found out about this, though, he took to Instagram to voice his frustration with all this drama. "This s**t is so l*me, bro," the Jacksonville native kicked off his social media rant. "I gotta get on here and defend myself every freakin' time. I be chillin', drinking my margarita. A n***a wanna come up here and cap, and get clickbaits. Man, leave me the f**k out of that, n***a. You know damn well I ain't got nothing to do with that. Stand on your own. You a man, bruh, stand on your own. I'm not with none of that, bruh. That ain't no real n***a s**t.

YK Osiris Responds To Getting Roped Up In Their Beef

"Why the hell you even talking like that on the Internet?" he continued. "N***a, like, what you got goin' on? Like, what you smoking, dope? Get home, keep me out of that situation, bruh. I don't get in n***as beefs. I never have beef with n***as, bruh, I don't beef. Stay in your own lane, bruh, and relax. Keep me out of that s**t, bruh, you got people DM-ing me. I don't do none of that, I don't involve myself with that s**t, n***a. Like, come on, bruh. You violating, bruh." With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on YK Osiris, NBA YoungBoy, and Foolio.

Read More: Birdman Begs NBA YoungBoy To Save Hip-Hop: “We Need You, Man”