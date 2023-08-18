Birdman Begs NBA YoungBoy To Save Hip-Hop: “We Need You, Man”

In a new clip, Birdman is seen making a pretty hefty request of NBA YoungBoy. The two of them appear to be on a FaceTime call, during which Birdman claims that hip hop isn’t doing too well. He calls for the 23-year-old to save the genre, explaining to him that at this point, “this sh*t too watered down.” “We need you, man,” he tells the young rapper.

“The f*ck, man?” Birdman continues before getting reassured. “You gotta save Hip Hop, bruh. Nephew, gotta save this sh*t bruh. Real talk.” Luckily, NBA YoungBoy seems to already have plans to do so. “I see it’s watered down. I’m finna come, though,” NBA YoungBoy says. The clip was showcased on the rapper’s Instagram page, alongside what appears to be a teaser for his next album. “Back at it #albumtime,” he captioned the post. This was far from the first time the Cash Money mogul sung the praises of the performer. He’s even previously claimed that NBA YoungBoy is like family to him.

Birdman Tells NBA YoungBoy "This Sh*t Too Watered Down"

In his 2022 Billboard cover story, Birdman reflected on working alongside YoungBoy on their collaborative mixtape, From the Bayou. He revealed that the young artist is like a son to him, noting how he was able to spot his potential right away. “Watching how fast he do music and the value of the music, I saw a lot of similarities between him and Wayne,” he explained to the outlet. “I seen stardom in him, but I knew it was a process.”

He went on to describe teaching YoungBoy that he could make a living from his craft. “I once was somebody like him,” Birdman shared, “And had to gamble my life.” He continued, “I wanted to show him that he could really survive off his talent. You could go to jail, or you could die, or you could try to be somebody.”

