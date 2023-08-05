iLoveMakonnen Blasts Metro Boomin, Post Malone, And Swae Lee For Ghosting Him Until NBA YoungBoy Collab

The career of iLoveMakonnen never took off after his 2014 hit “Tuesday”. The Drake-remixed track peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led to the rapper joining OVO Records. However, he has rarely made an impact on the charts since. His debut EP iLoveMakonnen peaked at #72 on the Billboard Album 200 and is just one of two non-single releases from the artist to chart. The other was the mixtape Drink More Water 6, which peaked at #35 in 2016. Outside of that, his single “I’ve Been Waiting” with Lil Peep featuring Fall Out Boy peaked at #62 in 2019. Meanwhile, his Steve Aoki feature “How Else” peaked at #47 in 2017.

However, the artist, who also saw a major decline in his following after coming out as gay in 2017, has gone on the offensive. He recently featured on the NBA YoungBoy track “Parasites” and has found his phone blowing up ever since. As a result, iLoveMakonnen has chosen to call out the people who ghosted him until now.

iLoveMakonnen Blasts Big Name Artists

“I’m HIM and I Been HERE! 🐲I ain’t do shit to yall! Y’all turned y’all back on me and held hands together, 💅unfollowed me and everything, now y’all see me with YB(the realist n***a on earth) and start hitting me up like it’s all good. 🤯Damn,That shit painful to see, especially after we came up together in Atlanta in 2014 🫣 💅 @postmalone @swaelee @metroboomin @nba_youngboy,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. Included in his post was screenshots of the tagged artists sliding into his DMs after the release of “Parasites”. In some cases, there are clearly visible years-old unread messages from iLoveMakonnen to these various artists.

Swae Lee hit back in the comments of the post. “Bro I was saying that to you goofy not for any reason besides spreading love I’m good in the game ,I knew you when you was throwing up on shrooms bro relax tf I saw you on the TL heard the new jam and privately told you it was hard don’t be that guy 👌🏽 that’s funny though bro fr. We can chop it up anytime you see me though I don’t do the public drama shit stay up,” Lee wrote across two separate comments posted seven hours apart.

