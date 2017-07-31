ghosted
- MusicKanye West Accused By Another Lawyer Of Ghosting HimAn attorney for Trax Records is trying to get Ye to respond to a lawsuit over an uncleared sample on the "Donda 2" track "Flowers."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusiciLoveMakonnen Blasts Metro Boomin, Post Malone, And Swae Lee For Ghosting Him Until NBA YoungBoy CollabThe "Tuesday" rapper exposed some years-long ghosting.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsFreddie Gibbs' Pornstar Ex-GF Says He Ghosted Her During Pregnancy, She Was Paying His Phone BillDestini, better known online as TheFitMami, wrote a Twitter thread detailing the ups and downs of her relationship with Gibbs earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTyler The Creator Says A$AP Rocky Was Supposed To Be On “Call Me If You Get Lost”Tyler says Rocky ghosted him for 5 months and didn't do the feature.By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsNBA Youngboy Allegedly No-Shows J. Cole At The StudioAccording to DJ Akademiks, Youngboy Never Broke Again left J. Cole waiting at a studio session for 8 hours before not showing up.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMarcus Morris Reportedly Ghosted & Angered The Spurs In Free AgencyMorris chose the Knicks instead. By Alexander Cole
- SportsDwight Howard Accuser Claps Back At Him Over Ghosting ClaimsThe saga continues.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBillie Eilish Details A Time A Guy & His Butler Ghosted Her On A DateWho is this guy?By Chantilly Post
- SportsKyrie Irving Reportedly Ghosted The Celtics Ahead Of Free AgencyKyrie isn't trying to talk to the Celtics right now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDiplo Reveals Travis Scott Ghosted 15 Text Messages"are u mad at me"By Aron A.
- EntertainmentDrake Once Asked Out Heidi Klum But She Completely Ghosted Him"You snooze, you lose."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre & Xzibit Sued By "Brass Knuckles" Investors Who Claim They Were "Ghosted"The "Brass Knuckles" brand is hit with another lawsuit.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert No-Showed BUKU Music FestivalWhat is going on with Lil Uzi Vert?By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Supposedly "Ghosted" Bella Hadid, Rumored Couple Aren't TalkingDrake and Bella Hadid's rumored romance looks to be over before it started. By Matt F
- MusicBobby Valentino Exposed After Reportedly Refusing To Pay Transgender EscortBobby Valentino got caught bolting for the door.By Matt F