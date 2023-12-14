Kanye West Accused By Another Lawyer Of Ghosting Him

Kanye West is unsurprisingly dealing with a million different things at once by only focusing on one at a time. Moreover, he's probably thinking a lot about his Ty Dolla $ign collab album Vultures, which is supposed to drop tonight at press time... but you never know with Ye, do you? Regardless, the Chicago rapper stands accused of ignoring plenty of other action items, including responding to lawsuits on behalf of companies and entities that want to hold him accountable. The latest of these is from Scott Spivey, an attorney for Trax Records that asked a Louisiana judge to approve of other means of serving him with a lawsuit on Monday (December 11), according to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop.

"The necessity for this motion arises from the fact that counsel for Ye has been notified. But [he] refuses to provide an address for his client,” the lawyer expressed in the legal filing. “Additionally, Defendant Ye is constantly traveling around the world, making conventional service of process impossible. This motion is crucial to uphold due process and ensure Defendant Ye is duly notified of the ongoing legal proceedings.” This lawsuit from Trax is over a Marshall Jefferson sample– the track "Move Your Body"– in Kanye West's 2022 Donda 2 cut "Flowers" that was allegedly used without permission.

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Kanye West's lawyer Greg Nelson claimed via email in June of this year that the California home that Spivey tried to serve him papers at in December of 2022 is no longer where he stays. When asked a month later in July whether he would accept the attorney's service or indicate how to present the papers to the 46-year-old, Nelson allegedly said that his client is in Japan. He didn't have an address for him and claimed to have no authorization to waive service. Therefore, Trax Records requested alternative service for "essentially... an international defendant" and await the judge's decision.

"Considering the unique challenges presented by Defendant Ye’s circumstances, the following alternative service methods are proposed," the motion read. “Service by Publication. Publish notice of the legal proceedings in reputable international newspapers. [Also,] online platforms that are likely to be accessed by Defendant Ye. Service by Mail. Send copies of the summons and complaint via international certified mail to any known addresses associated with Defendant Ye. Service through a Designated Agent. Utilize a legal representative as a designated agent to deliver the necessary documents to Defendant Ye. Each method has its advantages and potential drawbacks. But all are aimed at ensuring that Defendant Ye receives proper notice." For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, log back into HNHH.

