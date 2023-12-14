Kanye West Sparks Controversy By Hiring Gosha Rubchinskiy As Yeezy's New Head Of Design

Gosha Rubchinskiy was previously accused of allegedly soliciting photos from a minor.

Kanye West is going to be dropping a brand-new album on Friday with Ty Dolla Sign. Overall, Vultures is supposed to be the last big album of the year. However, there are fears that the project will be a complete mess. Furthermore, Ye is still pushing his Nazi side, which has left a lot of fans feeling hopeless. At this point, Ye is going for pure shock value, and he will associate with anyone if he feels like it will cause a stir. Well, that is exactly what he is doing with his Yeezy brand and its new Head of Design.

Yesterday, Ye took to Twitter for the first time in months. It was here where he revealed that Gosha Rubchinskiy would become the new head of design at Yeezy. Overall, Gosha is a big name in the design world, however, he was recently forced into an exile of sorts after being accused of allegedly soliciting photos from a 16-year-old. Although Gosha denies that he did anything wrong, there are still fans who believe this hiring is beyond the pale. That said, Gosha has expressed excitement about the new position, over on his Instagram account.

Kanye West Hires A Man With Serious Allegations

"We're delighted to introduce the new direction of the Gosha Rubchinskiy fashion brand as an independent creative powerhouse," Rubchinskiy wrote. "Stepping away from the Comme des Garçons and Rassvet family, our brand is forging its own path. Under Gosha's creative leadership we are set to embrace exciting new projects and collaborations that embody our spirit of independence and creative drive. We're thankful for the continuous support from our community that fuels our journey."

It remains to be seen what Gosha will be doing with Yeezy. After all, the Yeezy brand has a lot of work to do before it starts selling shoes and merchandise again. Let us know what you think of the hiring, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

