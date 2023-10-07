Kanye West Spotted At Milan Starbucks

Kanye West was seen enjoying a beverage at a Starbucks in Milan this week. Ye was spotted sipping from his drink and even appeared unbothered as a fan filmed him from across a table. As has become tradition for Ye in the past few weeks, he wore a face covering in an attempt to go unnoticed. Attention will only likely grow for West as his next album is reportedly on the way. Some fans believed he was going to drop it this week following a Drake diss track. However, that did not end up being the case.

West and his wife (more than on that in a moment) Bianca Censori appear to have made Italy their home base. The couple has spent the past few months in the country. This is despite accusations of breaking anti-terror law, calls to have them deported for lewd acts, and Italy's far-right government's general opposition to foreign residents. West has left Italy several times, such as attending a concert in Ireland and an art gallery in Germany. However, he always returns to Italy.

West Marries Censori

Furthermore, West has now reportedly officially married Bianca Censori. Documents obtained by the Daily Mail show that West and Censori were wed under a confidential license in California in December 2022. Their marital home, at the time, was listed as West's ranch in Wyoming.

However, the news also came with disturbing allegations. The claims were made by LBC, a British radio network. "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal," sources claimed. This appears in line with claims made by Censori's former friends. They have previously alleged that the architect and model had been "radicalized" by West.

