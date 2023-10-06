Kanye West Files 26 Trademarks For “YEWS”: Report

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kanye West reportedly filed to get several trademarks for the name "YEWS"- 28, to be exact- according to a report from TMZ. Moreover, the documents in question indicate that he wants to use the term for financial services, clothing, sneakers, and much more. Of course, this is a pretty concerning and likely insensitive and inflammatory reference to the Chicago artist's antisemitic controversies as of late. Those continue to dog him, despite speculation of a new album that has fans sadly leaving all that in the past. Whether the rapper wants to intentionally use the term "Jews" for branding purposes or not, these trademark filings are still pretty unclear regardless.

Furthermore, the 46-year-old or his team apparently submitted this filing earlier in October, from what TMZ's obtained docs indicate. It's reportedly linked to an LLC that goes by the name of Ox Paha, Inc., one that's never been associated with his career in the past. Regardless, the request for trademark contains an address that links to Kanye West's office on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. As of writing this article, though, the large breadth of these trademark intentions don't indicate a specific or particular use of the term "YEWS"- instead, it goes through just about every possibility for it.

Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Use "YEWS" Term For His Products

According to these new reports, the new trademark would be for clothing, financial services, and real estate. In addition, it could also apply to accessories like footwear and headwear, as well as beauty products, restaurants, and many other extracurricular endeavors. Before you get too worried if you're a Kanye West stan, though, don't worry: it seems like he also covered his roots. For example, the "YEWS" trademark could also reportedly apply to music, audio, and general entertainment content.

Meanwhile, this might become relevant soon, as the Yeezy mogul is apparently hard at work on new music with Ty Dolla $ign and many more. Still, this isn't just an eyebrow-raiser for the trademark term, but also because it feels like we're in the middle of an album rollout. With no sign of accountability or any real regret when it comes to his actions, we might be in for another chaotic and harmful ride. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.