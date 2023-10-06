Kanye West Files 26 Trademarks For “YEWS”: Report

Kanye West reportedly filed to get several trademarks for the name "YEWS"- 28, to be exact- according to a report from TMZ. Moreover, the documents in question indicate that he wants to use the term for financial services, clothing, sneakers, and much more. Of course, this is a pretty concerning and likely insensitive and inflammatory reference to the Chicago artist's antisemitic controversies as of late. Those continue to dog him, despite speculation of a new album that has fans sadly leaving all that in the past. Whether the rapper wants to intentionally use the term "Jews" for branding purposes or not, these trademark filings are still pretty unclear regardless.

Furthermore, the 46-year-old or his team apparently submitted this filing earlier in October, from what TMZ's obtained docs indicate. It's reportedly linked to an LLC that goes by the name of Ox Paha, Inc., one that's never been associated with his career in the past. Regardless, the request for trademark contains an address that links to Kanye West's office on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. As of writing this article, though, the large breadth of these trademark intentions don't indicate a specific or particular use of the term "YEWS"- instead, it goes through just about every possibility for it.

Read More: Kanye West Gets Emotional Playing New Album At Italian Listening Party: Report

Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Use "YEWS" Term For His Products

According to these new reports, the new trademark would be for clothing, financial services, and real estate. In addition, it could also apply to accessories like footwear and headwear, as well as beauty products, restaurants, and many other extracurricular endeavors. Before you get too worried if you're a Kanye West stan, though, don't worry: it seems like he also covered his roots. For example, the "YEWS" trademark could also reportedly apply to music, audio, and general entertainment content.

Meanwhile, this might become relevant soon, as the Yeezy mogul is apparently hard at work on new music with Ty Dolla $ign and many more. Still, this isn't just an eyebrow-raiser for the trademark term, but also because it feels like we're in the middle of an album rollout. With no sign of accountability or any real regret when it comes to his actions, we might be in for another chaotic and harmful ride. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

Read More: Kanye West Complains Kim Kardashian Called Him “Cr*zy” More Than “Genius” In Leaked Clip

[via]