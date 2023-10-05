Kanye West Fans Thinks He Could Drop An Album Tonight To Compete With Drake

One of the most anticipated albums of the year is right around the corner and fans think Kanye West could try and compete. After an entire summer of teasing, Drake's For All The Dogs is almost here. Earlier this year he released the song "Search & Rescue" which debuted at number 2 on the Hot 100. He did even better with his next single "Slime You Out." For the track, he recruited SZA for their first-ever collaboration. Fans rewarded them by sending the song straight to the top of the charts. With its debut at number one, SZA became the first artist of 2023 to reach the top spot on the Hot 100 with two different songs.

Overnight Drake dropped yet another tease towards the album with "8AM In Charlotte." It featured an elaborate music video and introduction by his son Adonis whose drawing will serve as the album's artwork. Despite a lack of any real evidence, Kanye West fans think that he might be cooking something. Many people think that certain lyrics in "8AM In Charlotte" were intended as a Kanye diss, which would reignite years-old beef between the pair. Some online believe that the best way West could hit back would be by surprise releasing a new album on the same day as Drake's. Check out some fan theories below.

Will Kanye West Drop A New Album Tonight?

Speculation around Kanye's new album has begun to swirl in the past month. Video emerged earlier this week of him allegedly getting emotional during a listening party for the album in Italy. That followed rumors that he was making new songs at a "rapid pace" in order to drop a new album.

Tons of Kanye material has recently leaked onto the internet. Everything from a music video with Nicki Minaj, behind-the-scenes clips of him calling out Pusha T and Cardi B, and new songs with verses from Jack Harlow have made their way public. Do you think Kanye West is planning to drop his new album tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fans Speculate

