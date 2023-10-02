Kanye West Gets Emotional Playing New Album At Italian Listening Party: Report

Kanye West reportedly premiered a new album at a listening party in Italy, over the weekend, according to The Sun. A source for the outlet says Ye “yelled and appeared out-of-sorts” while previewing the new music. It will mark his first album since Donda 2 as well as the first since making various antisemitic comments in 2022.

“At times, Ye seemed to have fun, but at other points he looked completely out-of-whack while playing it,” the outlet reported. Ty Dolla Sign, who appears to have a collaboration with West on the effort, was in attendance. Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, on the other hand, was not. No further details on the project have been announced.

Read More: Kanye West Plays Lil Pump Collaboration, “I Love It,” For Jaden Smith In Leaked Doc

Kanye West & Bianca Censori In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The Sun also shared photos that allegedly stem from the listening event. In one of them, Ty Dolla Sign can be seen behind West as he gets emotional. Check out those images at the "Via" link at the bottom of the page.

News of the listening party comes amid numerous leaks out of Kanye's camp over the weekend. Many of them stem from an unreleased documentary filmed back in 2018. In clips from the piece, Ye targets both Pusha T and Nas for not being appreciative enough of his work on their albums Daytona and Nasir. Moreover, Ye also targeted Cardi B for being an "Illuminati plant." At one point in the documentary, Kanye even speaks candidly about his relationship with Kim Kardashian. "I feel like my wife does believe in me, but she has a tendency to focus on the negative," he said. "And she'll call me 'crazy' and say 'you're ramped up' more than she'll say 'you're a genius.' Like I get 'you're crazy' a lot more than 'you're a genius.' And it's from this person that has an opening in my heart. Because, I close my heart to people when they start being too negative." Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from West on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Is Reportedly Making Songs At A Rapid Pace Amid New Album Rumors

[Via]